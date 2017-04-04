New shifter-style remote for the RockShox Reverb

Is this the world's best dropper remote?

The new RockShox Reverb 1x remote looks like a SRAM cable gear shifter but is still hydraulically actuated. Claims to offer better ergonomics and more accurate operation.

Need to know

Compatible with all B1 and A2 Reverb and Reverb Stealth models (identifiable by the black return speed adjuster on the standard remote).

21g heavier than the standard Reverb remote (69.2g).

MatchMaker X or discrete clamp options.

Bleeding Edge lever bleed fitting.

Tooled speed adjust.

Reverb Stealth with 1x remote RRP £375.

Upgrade kit RRP £90 (includes remote, Bleeding Edge™ fitting, discreet clamp, MMX clamp).

The RockShox Reverb is the Daddy/Mummy of all dropper posts. It’s the Hoover of the dropper post world. If you don’t have a Reverb as your dropper post, people want to know why.

This is for a good reason. It was the first dropper post that looked and functioned in a modern-feeling sort of way. It wasn’t the first dropper post but it was the first dropper post that looked like a proper product and not something someone had made as an A-level project.

Bye-bye button!

But despite the high demand – and affection – for the RockShox Reverb it wasn’t unheard of for people to moan about the push-button plunger remote. Especially when other companies starting making droppers that came with gear shifter-styled remotes that simply felt and worked better.

Once you’ve used a shifter-style dropper remote it does feel odd and imprecise to go back to the Reverb plunger. In particular, shifter-style remotes allow you the feel and accuracy to be able to quickly and intuitively set your post to mid-heights. This is particularly required now that Reverbs come in 150mm and 170mm drops.

RockShox have clearly heard these complaints. Hence this new Reverb 1x remote. (It’s called the ‘Reverb 1x Remote’ because you can’t use it if you have a front mech and shifter on your bike innit).

Hello RockShox Reverb 1x Remote!

According to SRAM, the new 1x remote offers “excellent ergonomics and light touch”. The new remote incorporates a new way of bleeding the system too (called ‘Bleeding Edge’) which promises to be “about as hassle-free as working the remote itself”.

Since parent company SRAM is no longer offering front shifting it makes sense but it also has some practical benefits – you no longer need to run the older right hand remote under the bar on the left hand side, it gets the lever away from your knees and closer to your hand and being tucked under the bar it also protects it from crash damage.

The remote uses the exact same paddle and pivot location as the now defunct SRAM gear shifter, although the Reverb paddle has a slight concave shape to improve the ergonomics.

To help reduce the lever force, there’s a cartridge bearing underneath the paddle and this is connected to a swing link inside the body of the remote, which then pushes on a piston forcing the fluid down the line.

Return speed is still adjustable like the old design but instead of a barrel adjuster, Rock Shox has switched to a grub screw accessed via a T-25 Torx tool on the body of the remote. Next to this is the bleed port, which features SRAM’s innovative Bleeding Edge attachment.

Bleeding Edge

A small Bleeding Edge syringe extension is including with the aftermarket remote kit and this plugs straight into the bleed port. Turning a grey dial on the bottom of the extension opens the port. It reduces fluid loss, speeds up the whole bleed process and means you don’t need to remove a tiny grub screw, something that can lost easily if you’re undertaking a service in the field.

The new 1x remote is available with a Matchmaker clamp so can be bolted directly to a SRAM disc brake lever. If you choose a rival brake brand Rock Shox is also including on of its discreet clamps in the upgrade kit.

Although the new remote looks bulky, Rock Shox says it’s only 21g heavier than the old design. However we don’t know if this includes the weight of the clamp because the old in-line remote actually had a clamp built in, where as you need to add two clamps (another 25g) to the 1X to get it up and running.