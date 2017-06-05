New clipless and flat pedals from Shimano

New Saint flats and spuds - and XT flats in two sizes.

Shimano have revealed three new flat pedals and one new platform-SPD design in an overhaul of their gravity and enduro pedal lines.

The new pedals are: Shimano Saint M820 clipless pedals, Shimano Saint M828 flat, Shimano XT M8040 flat and the Shimano GR500 flat.

All the new pedals sport a lot of the new features and trends in the pedal market of the past couple of years. The new Saint SPD offers a non-pop-up fixed-mechanism design. The new Saint flattie is much larger. The new XT flattie is available in two different platform sizes.

All in all, a much welcome revised line-up from Shimano that appears to bring their pedals bang up to date. We look forward to giving them all a good thrashing.

Shimano Saint M820 SPD clipless pedal

Non-pop-up mechanism

Wide alloy body contact area

Thinner

4 adjustable pins per side

Slim cromo axle

8mm Allen key mounting

Designed for the new AM901 shoe

546g

Shimano Saint M828 flat pedal

Shimano’s benchmark flat pedal

1mm fore-aft concave main body

‘Virtual concave’ effect due to 5mm front and rear pins and 3.5mm centre pins

12 stainless pins per side

Slim cromo axle

8mm Allen key mounting

Designed for the new GR900 shoe

493g

“I’ve been testing the PD-M828 flat pedal with the GR900 flat shoe and I’m really happy with the developments. These pedals are bombproof. The support under foot is excellent due to the large platform and my feet feel really well connected to the pedals. They’ve handled everything I can throw at them and really live up to the SAINT name” – Thomas Vanderham

Shimano XT M8040 flat pedal

Two sizes

SM 100mm x 105mm – for 36-44EU size feet

ML 110mm x 115mm – for 43-48EU size feet

Concave platform

10 pins per side

Long or short pin options

Cromo axle

8mm Allen key mounting

460g / 503g

Replaces the old Saint MX80

Concave design

Height adjustable pins

Sealed cartridge bearing

Cromo axles

533g

Prices are TBC. Availability is stated as November for all except the GR500 (August).