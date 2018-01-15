Rejoice in rubber! Maxxis announces cheaper Plus tyre prices

What's not to like?

We like to bring you good news and what could be better news than loads of great Plus tyres having their price tags reduced significantly?

At this year’s The Bike Place (trade-only show that opened today) Maxxis have announced a load of significant price reductions across the range of Plus tyres, including some mountain bike tyres that haven’t even been out that long.

Without further ado, here are the new tyre prices…

Item Description 2017 SRP’s 2018 SRP’s Minion FBF 26×4.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (-) £64.99 49.99 Minion FBF 26×4.80 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £94.99 74.99 Minion FBF 26×4.00 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (-) £64.99 49.99 Minion FBF 26×4.00 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £94.99 74.99 Minion FBF 27.5×3.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound () £64.99 49.99 Minion FBF 27.5×3.80 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £94.99 74.99 Minion FBR 26×4.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (-) £64.99 49.99 Minion FBR 26×4.80 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £94.99 74.99 Minion FBR 26×4.00 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (-) £64.99 49.99 Minion FBR 26×4.00 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £94.99 74.99 Minion FBR 27.5×3.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound () £64.99 49.99 Minion FBR 27.5×3.80 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £94.99 74.99 Chronicle 27.5×3.00 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £100.00 64.99 Rekon+ 27.5X2.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £79.99 59.99 Rekon+ 27.5X2.80 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 Rekon+ 27.5X2.80 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (SilkShield/EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 Ikon+ 27.5X2.80 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £79.99 59.99 Ikon+ 27.5X2.80 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxSpeed (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 High Roller II + 27.5X2.80 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 High Roller II + 27.5X2.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £79.99 59.99 High Roller II + 27.5×3.00 120 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £79.99 59.99 Minion DHF + 27.5X2.80 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 Minion DHF + 27.5X2.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £79.99 59.99 Minion DHF + 29×3.00 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 Minion DHF + 29×3.00 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £90.00 59.99 Minion DHF + 26×2.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £79.99 59.99 Minion DHF + 26×2.80 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 Minion DHR II + 27.5X2.80 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 Minion DHR II + 27.5X2.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £79.99 59.99 Minion DHR II + 29×3.00 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99 Minion DHR II + 29×3.00 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £90.00 59.99 Minion DHR II + 26×2.80 60 TPI Folding Dual Compound (EXO/TR) £90.00 59.99 Minion DHR II + 26×2.80 120 TPI Folding 3C MaxxTerra (EXO/TR) £94.99 64.99

Maxxis UK: “Offering a more appealing RRP for consumers looking to purchase their go-to Maxxis products. Anticipated to create a surge in consumer demand, the new price structure will deliver savings of up to 35 per cent across many of the brand’s most popular cycle tyres. These include the Minion FBF/FBR+, Chronicle+, Rekon+, Ikon+, High Roller II+ and the Minion DHF+/DHR II+”

The lower costs have been attributed to lower production costs. The price reduction will come into force for all orders placed on or after the 15th January 2018 (today).