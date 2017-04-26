Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

Helmets, baggy shorts, bib shorts, balms, hand guards and more!

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it.

This week has seen a bumper package from Mavic arrive here at MBR headquarters.

Mavic Crossmax Pro helmet

Price: £130.00

From: mavic.com

Top of the helmet tree is the Crossmax Pro. Designed for all-round abuse, it’s used by Mavic’s top sponsored enduro riders. Boasting a memory foam padding system, full coverage and goggle friendly shape, it’s pretty light to boot…

Mavic Crossride helmet

Price: £80.00

From: mavic.com

More for general trail riding. The Crossride features similar styling to the Crossmax but with a fixed position (removable) peak, a more traditional padding system and a wallet friendly price…

Mavic Crossmax Pro jersey

Price: £50.00

From: mavic.com

Made from abrasion resistant and comfy Trail Wick fabric. It’s cut loose to retain freedom of movement when wearing pads. This one matches the helmet for the complete ‘pro’ look…

Mavic Crossride jersey

Price: £50.00

From: mavic.com

Feeling more like your favourite t-shirt than a technical riding jersey. The Crossride jersey is made of a soft and stretchy material that gives it a style that looks good in the pub. Available in two sleeve lengths plus a hooded version, in a load of colours…

Mavic Crossmax Pro short

Price: £85.00

From: mavic.com

These shorts are loose! Made to be worn with knee pads, the legs are super baggy for no restriction. Two open hip pockets plus two closable cargo pockets mean you can stuff as many sausage rolls and pies in your pockets as you need…

Mavic Crossride short

Price: £70.00

From: mavic.com

A slimmer cut makes the Crossride a less rowdy short but nonetheless equally at home playing in the dirt. Only one small bum pocket means pie carrying is restricted but Mavic has designed the Crossride to be compatible with their hydration belt…

Mavic XA Pro Under Bib short

Price: £55.00

From: mavic.com

When you need maximum comfort for long days in the saddle, the XA Pro Bib minimises the tightness that can be felt when using a waisted liner short. Mesh panels keep things cool and the padding is suitably luxurious…

Muc-Off Athlete Performance range

Price: from £13.99

From: muc-off.com

Muc-Off, the fine purveyor of everything cleaning has been working on its Athlete Performance range for the last couple of years. It now includes everything to keep you in tip top shape whilst competing including warm up creams and recovery balms. Muc-Off has recently extended the range to feature (ahem) ‘grooming’ products such as shaving cream and moisturisers. Whilst mountain bikers have a reputation for being slightly on the feral side, there are some (male and female) out there that do occasionally shave or are comfortable with moisturising…

Specialized Enduro Comp jersey

Price: £40.00

From: specialized.com

The Enduro Comp jersey is made from coffee. This might sound odd, but Specialized make the jersey from environmentally friendly recycled carbon and coffee yarns to neutralise odour and shift sweat. It looks good as well…

Specialized Enduro comp short

Price: £65.00

From: specialized.com

Super understated with just one tiny logo means the Enduro Comp can become a go to pair of shorts for regular riding. Made from water repellant fabric they feature a cut that puts them between an XC short and full on downhill…

And finally…

AVS Hand Guards

Price: full kit €55

From: avs.com

You need these in your life, especially now the trees seem to be sprouting those handlebar snagging branches. As used by Sam Hill and Nico Vouilloz, these hand guards from French company AVS are available in a rainbow of colours and are made of impact resistant plastic with aluminium mounting hardware.

That’s it for this week… now go ride!