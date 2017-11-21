The brilliant GoPro Hero 5 Black is on sale for just £260

4K filming, a 12mp camera and a lightweight body all for just £260

The excellent GoPro Hero 5 action camera (certified refurbishment) is on sale on eBay for just £260, as part of the Black Friday cycling deals.

GoPros are known for being an expensive piece of kit, but their picture and filming quality are second to none. Now, our sources at eBay suggest that there’s only a handful left, so if you want to bag yourself this brilliant bargain you’ll have to move quick!

We’ve ridden with this camera and can attest to its top quality performance – it’s a seriously good piece of kit.

The picture quality is the best of any action camera we’ve ridden with, and its capable of shooting in 4K, as well as capturing 12 mega-pixel photos – with excellent image stabilisation to boot.

Unlike other action cameras, its sound quality is much better, so you don’t have worry about the incessant wind whistling its way past as you tear up the trail.

Plus, it’s also waterproof up to 33 metres without housing, which means the whole system is a whole lot lighter on top of your helmet. Even better? It’s voice activated – and it does work– so you no longer need to fiddle about at the top of the trail.

While this is a refurbished camera, it is done to the best quality finish and eBay quotes “all GoPro certified refurbished cameras have passed a rigorous testing process in a GoPro purpose built refurb facility”.

It continues, “lenses have been cleaned and the software reset – Item comes reboxed in official GoPro refurbished packaging – 12 month GoPro warranty is included.”

Just because its a refurb, doesn’t mean you’re losing out on parts. This deal includes a starter kit of brand new battery, adhesive mounts and accessories.