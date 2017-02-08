New grip and handlebar combo hopes to take the sting out of riding

New component range from Pivot.

Pivot and WTB have teamed up to make the PadLoc grip system; a vibration-reducing pad at the outside of the grips.

WTB have actually been making versions of PadLoc grips for a year or so now but these new versions are part of a bigger launch of finishing kit components from Pivot called Phoenix components.

If you missed PadLoc grips first time around or have forgotten all about it, the essential idea of the grip system is that the top parts of ends of the handlebar are replaced by squidgy rubber.

As well as fatigue-reduction, ulnar nerve protection is a stated intention of this design too.

A handlebar with diagonal slices out of it at the ends, into which the corresponding internal end of the PadLoc grip locates into to. The end of the grips is made of a softer compound rubber than the rest of the grip. And is a different colour, just because.

Phoenix WTB PadLoc grips

Here’s the full PR marketing blast from Pivot: “The Phoenix WTB PadLoc grip system increases a rider’s comfort on the bike by isolating the part of the hand that takes the majority of abuse on descents via a vibration-reducing pad at the outside of the grip. At the same time, riders gain superior control through the unique Phoenix grip design: ultra-soft durometer, dual compound material in a deep hexagon pattern that emulates the comfort of a larger diameter grip with small grip control.”

Fat and slim at the same time? The grip is 33mm on the outer diameter of the extended hexagonal pattern, while the base is 30.45mm similar.

Other claimed benefits: utilises a smaller, lighter inboard clamp that won’t damage carbon bars, and the grip’s internal wedge shape is keyed to handlebar end preventing twisting and rotating.

Phoenix Team Carbon handlebar

35mm clamp

740, 760, 800mm widths

20mm rise, 5º upsweep, 8º sweep

The use of a 35mm clamp size may raise a few eyebrows after all the above talk of comfort but Pivot are at pains to explain that the handlebars are designed to work as a complete system (with grips and stem) that “maximizes stiffness and control where it benefits the rider most while at the same time, providing the perfect amount of shock absorption and vibration damping for your hands and upper body”.

The complete Phoenix Team handlebar, stem, grip system weight is claimed to be 430g.

Phoenix Team Enduro/Trail stem