Why mountain bikes? Riders of all ages give their answer

Photo-vid by mbr regular Tristan Tinn

A photographic interview, studying different perspectives about mountain biking. Photographed and produced by Tristan Tinn for One More Brew collective.

Photo-vid by mbr regular Tristan Tinn, featuring Sam and Nigel Pilling, Sam Sharp and Pat McGucken.

Tristan explains: “Given the One More Brew brief of ‘Perspective’. I strived to collate three sets of images, featuring three different riders of varying experience. The project puts the same five questions to all three riders, highlighting variation in their viewpoints.

“As the event format favours video, I also aimed to blur the lines between video and photo, tieing photographs together with RAW audio.”

One More Brew is a community of folk who breath bikes, cameras, art and good brews. Although they’re sometimes only a short distance apart their scenes and riding can be completely different. One More Brew is an open source attempt to build the scene, giving a group of talented creatives an identical brief with a limited time scale to complete their final piece. Photographers, filmmakers, illustrators, musicians… An eclectic bunch of people who have a love of bikes in common and the passion to get involved and share the love.

Tristan: “One More Brew is an attempt to reintroduce the fun, creative and joyful side of the creative process. Although I think we all love our jobs, the open ended briefs intend to provide a welcome, refreshing stance to the usual approach to the bread and butter commercial work. Giving those involved something to strive for and get out on maybe some less than favourable days. After a quick brew, of course!”