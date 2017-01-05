Say a big thanks to the Peak District MTB volunteers

Dirty work but someone's gotta do it

Last year the Peak District MTB‘s maintenance team cleared a whole lotta drainage and bridleways. Volunteers one and all. Well done people!

>>> Goyt Valley, Peak District route download (25km/16miles)

Watch the vid. Feel inspired and/or guilty. Get involved in your local trail maintenance crew. Or, if there isn’t one, contact your local authority and see about starting one up. Little acorns and all that.

The Peak District MTB aims are “to preserve and enhance the reputation of the Peak District as one of the best places to ride a mountain bike in the world.”

They aren’t a lone brigade of unsanctioned spade-wielding vigilantes, they work in partnership with the Peak District National Park Authority and Derbyshire County Council to carry out repairs to many of the most popular trails in the Peak.

What mucky work do they get up to? “Focusing on simple tasks such as drainage, repairing erosion and stopping path spread. Simple jobs with the aim of keeping the character of each bridleway the same as it has historically been. Ultimately keeping them fun to ride but making them more sustainable.”

>>> Research reveals walkers do more damage to trails than mountain bikers

As you can imagine, perhaps the main task is to build and maintain drains. Now then, this is something that you can help with.

The maintenance team say: “If you see a blocked drain, give it a kick. Stopping standing water, erosion and drying out the trail out faster.”

Above: How to kick a drain (no really!)

“Peak District MTB are an advocacy group who aim to improve, preserve and promote mountain biking access within the Peak District National Park. Join us or find more information on our dig days at: peakdistrictmtb.org

“PDMTB volunteers work to clearing drainage and improving the bridleway trails in the Hope Valley and Ladybower areas of the Peak District. “