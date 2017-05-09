Check out this Formula One driver’s custom Trek Top Fuel

Mark Webber's lush Project One bike.

Recently retired F1 driver Mark Webber used Trek’s ‘Project One’ custom-paint program to design himself a rather sweet looking Trek Top Fuel.

You may already have known that Mark Webber is something of a mountain biker. It’s not just a pastime he’s taken up since retiring from Formula One though, he first took to off-road push-biking back in his car racing heyday.

As Trek explain: “Mark found it to be ideal cross training for the rigours of endurance auto racing. The trail provided the perfect venue to replicate the focus and concentration required on the racing track with the additional bonus of fulfilling Mark’s need to get outdoors and connect with nature.”

Today, Mr Webber spends his time ripping around the lush trials around his mahoosive estate in Noosaville, Australia. Alright for some, eh?

Trek Project One

It’s essentially an online pick-your-own Trek bike-builder. It’s a scarily easy and absorbing process and the options are impressive. Trek elaborate: “Once you’ve selected your model, there are thousands of colours and design schemes to choose from. It’s not all about looks, though, so you’ll also select the components of your choosing and spec every detail to your exact preference.”

As a guy used to redline racing it’s not surprising that Mark Webber went for a Top Fuel. He opted for a paint scheme that “honoured his country and reminded him of its most inspiring landscapes”. Eucalyptus Grey and Orange paint scheme reminiscent of the Outback and Uluru (Ayers Rock).

Nice bike Mister.

Trek Bicycle: “Former Australian professional race car driver Mark Webber talks Project One, racing, and the importance of adventure.”