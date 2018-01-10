The inventor of the Buff dies of cancer: RIP Joan Rojas

Who hasn't been thankful for a Buff at some point?

On Sunday, Buff founder Joan Rojas died after a battle with cancer, he was 71 years old. We’d like to pay tribute to this iconic bit of apparel.

Joan Rojas was born in Barcelona in 1946. His family was in the textile business. He had the idea for the product that went on to become the Buff while motorcycle touring in Catalonia.

The first Buffs were made in 1992 and it’s safe to say that they’ve been one of the most popular and iconic parts of outdoor gear ever. The Buff has spawned hundreds of imitators but none have ever been as good as the original.

¡Gracias!

There can’t be many experienced mountain bikers out there who haven’t worn a Buff at some time or another. And been extremely grateful.

Apparently you can wear a Buff for dealing with hot weather (who knew?) but it’s for the garment’s cold weather performance that most UK mountain bikers think of Buffs. As a supple and effective draught excluder the Buff remains unbeatable.

On a personal note, I’ve lost count of the number of times I’ve pulled a Buff out from the recesses of my Camelbak on cold or windy epic rides and been ‘saved’. Only this morning my son wore his Buff for the school run.

Muchas gracias Seńor Rojas.

Statement from Buff

For over 25 years Joan Rojas has been a source of inspiration, innovation, and passion. He has been a part of our family, and has been a close friend to many more. Late Sunday evening, on the 7th of January 2018 – BUFF® Founder, Joan Rojas passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at the age of 71.



In 1946, in Barcelona, Spain, Joan was born into the Rojas family textile business – it was in his DNA to explore and think freely. With a rich knowledge and understanding of textile manufacturing that dates back to 1927 – when the Rojas family founded their factory, Joan would continue the tradition of innovation when he founded BUFF® . An idea that hatched while touring the country roads of Catalonia around Igualada on his motorcycle – Joan’s demand for a warmer, more protective solution to the sun, wind, and cold became the foundation of The Original BUFF® Multifunctional Headwear product.



At his family’s knitting factory – the same factory in which we continue to innovate and expand the business today, Joan produced the first samples of the seamless, tubular accessory. Within three years of bringing his idea to life, BUFF® Products were being distributed and sold in Germany, France, Switzerland, and other parts of Europe. Hard work and an appetite for changing the status quo, lead to BUFF® brand success. Joan’s’ tireless, insatiable and non-conformist nature that fueled the brand’s success then, continues to be a core part of the BUFF® Brand mindset.



Joan remained as passionate about product design as ever, and continued to support our culture of innovation and growth. We are proud and humbled to carry on the spirit and the legacy of Joan Rojas.