Instagrams of the week

Ride-inspiring images.

Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking.

This week we’ve sort of accidentally ended up with a theme. The theme being: “I wish I was riding that right now”.

1. February may be a funny old month for mountain biking but it is a good month for experiencing the odd cloud inversion or mist-filled valleys. Here’s Matt Simmonds and friend playing above the mists…

2. Connor Fearon looking fairly horizontal on a typically gorgeous bit of BC singletrack…

3. Not so gorgeous scenery but this is still an excellent encapsulation of Brit biking at its slithering best. Loam hunting indeed…

4. EWS racer Greg Callaghan reminding us all that we’re not in Madeira at the moment…

5. Still, at least we’re not here…

6. RIP Bill Christensen. A much-loved bike industry member has departed this world far too early…

RIP Bill Christensen. A much-loved bike industry member has departed this world far too early…

It's been nearly 48 hrs since a beloved friend, Bill Christensen, suddenly and tragically passed away. It's an understatement to say he was a one of a kind, and he was certainly one my most favorite people in the world. After learning of the news yesterday morning, I've been practically emotionless in disbelief. To clear my head, this afternoon I headed to the mountains for a long, soul-searching ride. That's when I lost it. We're the same age, and in our early 20s we knew of each other, but didn't become friends until we were 28. In fact, I remember the exact moment. He was working in marketing at suspension company and I at a mountain bike magazine. Serendipitously, we shared a dinner table at a large event in Europe. I recall making an off-color, self-deprecating joke of some sort, which awkwardly silenced most everyone; however I glanced to my right and caught Bill's squinty, nodding, smirk of approval. He and I spent the rest of the evening bellied up at the coastal hotel bar drinking absinthe and sharing stories until the sun came up. From that evening to back home in LA, we were attached at the hip for years to come. I can't recall one argument or a single disagreement; we were simply too busy trying to make each other laugh. (When not playing our favorite game, Who Do You Hate More?, of course) There's no one I've laughed with, or cried with, more than Billy. We all have trying times in our careers and relationships, and there was a window in our friendship where I was not alone in my concern for his well-being. However, he'd recently remarried, appeared very happy, and absolutely loved Jen and the kids. Billy, you touched so many people as the loving, generous, hilarious, razor-tongued, faux hawk mullet-wearing, larger than life person you were. You are missed terribly. See ya on the other side partner. Have a cool one ready. It was an honor being your friend. Love you brother.

7. The first ‘proper’ international enduro went off earlier this week. The Andes Pacifico provided great racing and amazing images such as this one from yer man Sam…

8. Andreu Lacondeguy deep in conversation with a great white shark. No really…

9. Back to the envy. Here’s Colin Meagher making us go green while he experiences the golden…

10. Fantastic “OH SH*T!” pic from the 50to01 lads… At least, we think it’s an imminent crash. Maybe he pulled it off. Can’t wait to see the vid either way…

11. This is not just a moody cityscape view. Spot the rider. Those of you of a certain age will no doubt recognise this hunk of rock from many an old skool freeride VHS…

12. Breaking from this week’s theme of inspiring views and trails for just a second, just look at Loic Bruni’s new bike. Nice…

13. We don’t know about you but if we did this in our office we’d have the cleaners chasing after us and no mistake…

14. A classic Lakeland slate clatter pic from mbr regular James Vincent…

15. Another bit of the Lakes that is perhaps best left unnamed…

16. Gorillas in the mist? No, just mbr staffers having a morning mess about…

