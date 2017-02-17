Instagrams of the week

Ride-inspiring images.
Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking.
This week we’ve sort of accidentally ended up with a theme. The theme being: “I wish I was riding that right now”.
1. February may be a funny old month for mountain biking but it is a good month for experiencing the odd cloud inversion or mist-filled valleys. Here’s Matt Simmonds and friend playing above the mists…
2. Connor Fearon looking fairly horizontal on a typically gorgeous bit of BC singletrack…
3. Not so gorgeous scenery but this is still an excellent encapsulation of Brit biking at its slithering best. Loam hunting indeed…
4. EWS racer Greg Callaghan reminding us all that we’re not in Madeira at the moment…
5. Still, at least we’re not here…
6. RIP Bill Christensen. A much-loved bike industry member has departed this world far too early…
7. The first ‘proper’ international enduro went off earlier this week. The Andes Pacifico provided great racing and amazing images such as this one from yer man Sam…
8. Andreu Lacondeguy deep in conversation with a great white shark. No really…
9. Back to the envy. Here’s Colin Meagher making us go green while he experiences the golden…
10. Fantastic “OH SH*T!” pic from the 50to01 lads… At least, we think it’s an imminent crash. Maybe he pulled it off. Can’t wait to see the vid either way…
11. This is not just a moody cityscape view. Spot the rider. Those of you of a certain age will no doubt recognise this hunk of rock from many an old skool freeride VHS…
12. Breaking from this week’s theme of inspiring views and trails for just a second, just look at Loic Bruni’s new bike. Nice…
13. We don’t know about you but if we did this in our office we’d have the cleaners chasing after us and no mistake…
14. A classic Lakeland slate clatter pic from mbr regular James Vincent…
15. Another bit of the Lakes that is perhaps best left unnamed…
16. Gorillas in the mist? No, just mbr staffers having a morning mess about…
That’s all the Instabangers for this week. See you next week for inspiring and amusing piccies!