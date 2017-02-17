Instagrams of the week

Ride-inspiring images.

Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking.

This week we’ve sort of accidentally ended up with a theme. The theme being: “I wish I was riding that right now”.

Stuck for folk to follow? Check out these 18 people you need to follow on Instagram if you’re a mountain biker.

1. February may be a funny old month for mountain biking but it is a good month for experiencing the odd cloud inversion or mist-filled valleys. Here’s Matt Simmonds and friend playing above the mists…

2. Connor Fearon looking fairly horizontal on a typically gorgeous bit of BC singletrack…

Cornering Clinic with Connor Fearon 2/4: Look where you want to go… don't get distracted by the scenery! #KonaBikes #KonaHeiHeiTrail Photo: @calebsmithphoto A post shared by konabikes (@konabikes) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:53pm PST

3. Not so gorgeous scenery but this is still an excellent encapsulation of Brit biking at its slithering best. Loam hunting indeed…

Loam Hunting with @lukecryer96 on his #mega275 today, before the rain @royalracing @7protection @mudhugger2 @rideshimano @rockshox #enjoyresponsibly A post shared by Nukeproofbikes (@nukeproofbikes) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:31pm PST

4. EWS racer Greg Callaghan reminding us all that we’re not in Madeira at the moment…

Ahh yeah, it's not too bad here… more of the same today please @freeridemadeira #becube 📸@wxm_sports A post shared by Greg Callaghan (@greg_callaghan) on Feb 15, 2017 at 12:48am PST

5. Still, at least we’re not here…

A lil icy this am ❄️ Thanks Frank for the great pic! #ridewtb A post shared by Wilderness Trail Bikes (WTB) (@wildernesstrailbikes) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:29am PST

6. RIP Bill Christensen. A much-loved bike industry member has departed this world far too early…

7. The first ‘proper’ international enduro went off earlier this week. The Andes Pacifico provided great racing and amazing images such as this one from yer man Sam…

8. Andreu Lacondeguy deep in conversation with a great white shark. No really…

Great whites from so close! #gopro A post shared by andreu lacondeguy (@andreulacondeguy) on Feb 14, 2017 at 7:27am PST

9. Back to the envy. Here’s Colin Meagher making us go green while he experiences the golden…

Two things I love: mountain bike adventures and this girl. Combining the two? Priceless. And a lotta damn good times! #lovetheoneyourewith A post shared by Colin Meagher (@meagherdude) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:50am PST

10. Fantastic “OH SH*T!” pic from the 50to01 lads… At least, we think it’s an imminent crash. Maybe he pulled it off. Can’t wait to see the vid either way…

@kaos_seagrave with the "i got something for you" (Cardiel) today was another insane session. Cant wait to show what we got cooking @moonhead_media 📷 A post shared by 50to01.com (@50to01) on Feb 14, 2017 at 12:10pm PST

11. This is not just a moody cityscape view. Spot the rider. Those of you of a certain age will no doubt recognise this hunk of rock from many an old skool freeride VHS…

I live on the edge…OF TOWN!! Ha ha Shredding some ol' school lines in @tourismkamloops shooting with @margusriga!! @rotorbike @magura_official @fiveten_official A post shared by Brett Tippie (official) (@bretttippie) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:19pm PST

12. Breaking from this week’s theme of inspiring views and trails for just a second, just look at Loic Bruni’s new bike. Nice…

13. We don’t know about you but if we did this in our office we’d have the cleaners chasing after us and no mistake…

14. A classic Lakeland slate clatter pic from mbr regular James Vincent…

15. Another bit of the Lakes that is perhaps best left unnamed…

@joefla4 drops into an epic ridge line just as the sun bursts through the clouds 🌥 A post shared by Tristan Tinn (@tristantinn) on Feb 16, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

16. Gorillas in the mist? No, just mbr staffers having a morning mess about…

Getting our North Shore vibe on this morning 👍 #dank A post shared by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Feb 15, 2017 at 4:47am PST

That’s all the Instabangers for this week. See you next week for inspiring and amusing piccies!