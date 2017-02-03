Instagrams of the week

Here are our top picked Instabangers from the last week in the world of mountain biking

Introducing the first instalment of a weekly series of the best, funniest and most interesting pics we’ve seen on Instagram in the past seven days.

Us mountain bikers love or Instagram. No other social media seems to have taken hold of the MTB world to such a degree. There are loads of MTB folk worth following so check out this list and give ’em a follow.

1. Arguably the very best photographer out there at the moment, here’s Mr Paris Gore with yet another super evocative shot.

Amongst the mist. @reece_wallace @giantbicycles A photo posted by Paris Gore (@parisgore) on Jan 26, 2017 at 11:03am PST

2. Another monochrome shot. This time from Sterling Lorence who’s much better known for his juicy colour photography really but can clearly still shoot B&W if he wants to.

3. A shot taken from Brendan Fairclough’s new ‘Deathgrip’ movie project. SPLAT!

Was there even any corner left?🤔 #deathgripmovie is going to be ridiculous. @brendog1 @clayporter @seagerfilms A photo posted by Duncan Philpott (@duncanphilpott) on Feb 1, 2017 at 11:23am PST

4. Every now and then it’s nice just to look at a trail without a rider on it. New Zealand looks nice at this time of year hey?

5. Not New Zealand. But still looks like a load of fun. Jacob Gibbins has been down Brizzle way playing on a pump track.

Pump tracks on a cold dry day. This is the new one in Bristol and it's wicked! #pumptrack #tarmac #fastasfuck A photo posted by Aspect Media / Jacob Gibbins (@jacobgibbinsphoto) on Feb 2, 2017 at 9:37am PST

6. More British dampness. Here are the two stars of Cotic’s funny videos: Rocketman and Straightline. Cooking up another edit in the woods lads?

Protecting your local woodlands since 2013. @coticbikes @chaymoose @jpswinny #unsustainablyhighstoke A photo posted by Latest film 👇🏻 (@steelcitymedia) on Jan 28, 2017 at 6:16am PST

7. Not a photo taken this week by the look of it but it is a pic that was uploaded to Instagram this week so we’re still going to count it. Aaron Chase plopping in Utah.

Being the middle of winter it seems like a good time to throw it back to warmer and drier times, like this shot of @aaronchase dropping into a perfect desert sunset outside Zion National Park // Virgin, Utah – 2015. A photo posted by Dave Trumpore (@davetrumporephoto) on Jan 26, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

8. Bike photographer Duncan Philpott (that’s his pic of Brendog above by the way). It’s not all glamour being a bike snapper.

One last rainy day shot from #ewsvalberg. @duncanphilpott demonstrating how not to ride with an umbrella on your back. 🐙☔️🤘🏻 A photo posted by Lee Trumpore (@leetrumpore) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:49am PST

9. Man of the moment Richie Rude slaying trails in the snow.

Hello Richie Rude. If you have not yet seen it, be sure and check out my interview with @richie_rude1 on @redbull. I ask him all sorts of questions about being the worlds fastest Enduro racer and how he got there. He also put the hurt on some snow. A photo posted by Matthew DeLorme (@mdelormephoto) on Jan 24, 2017 at 4:03pm PST

10. A nice ‘n’ moody shot of the new DMR Sled. A bike that has much of The Internet talking about it at the mo.

Back when I first had a #Trailstar I'm not sure I would have believed @dmrbikes would make a full sus aluminium bike!! They have though, and this Sled looks good 👌 although sadly not available in zoidberg pink…. #shiny @loweprobags A photo posted by Rupert Fowler (@roofowler) on Jan 30, 2017 at 11:56pm PST

11. Lee and Cragg Quarry trail centres in Lancashire are still there for the shredding despite having their council funding cut. Local volunteer groups have sprung up and are doing great work there. Here’s a pic from Sim Mainey; braving the elements for bangers as ever.

12. Definitely not a pic taken this week. Here’s a pic of a pic of mbr’s own Danny and Paul very much back-in-the-day!

13. Stunning pic from Joey Schusler. Which reminds us, it’s not long off until the Andes Pacifico is it?

@natehills1 putting some hot off the press @srammtb Eagle XO1 to the test high in the Bolivian Andes. Two wheels to take you anywhere! @yeticycles @smithoptics @envecomposites @rockshox @skratchlabs A photo posted by Joey Schusler (@joeyschusler) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:35am PST

14. It’s February. Let’s all just pretend we’re in Jamaica instead for a few seconds…

Head over to our Facebook to see what went down with @singletrackja! #jahman #teamgreen #noshortcuts A video posted by Trippin (@trippinfellaz) on Jan 27, 2017 at 8:32am PST

15. And finally… check out our swish new bike workshop here at MBR HQ. Whit-woo!

Our new workshop looks brilliant! Going to make working on bikes a pleasure. Fantastic install by Polstore 👌#workshop #wrenching A photo posted by Mountain Bike Rider magazine (@mbrmagazine) on Feb 2, 2017 at 6:56am PST

That’s all the Instabangers for this week. We hope you enjoyed our roundup. See you next week for inspiring and amusing piccies.