Hope’s carbon HB.211 enduro bike to go on sale this year

New carbon bars, oval chainrings and 48T cassette too

Latest news from the Core Bike Show is that Hope will finally be offering their HB.211 carbon enduro bike for sale to the public later this year.

Sometime around September is the the typically teasing answer from the Hope crew.

Even if the eventual date shifts around a bit (this is notorious perfectionists Hope Tech after all) there’s no getting away from the essential fact that the HB.211 will be available to buy. It has moved on from its team-issue-only prototype life.

It will only be available as a complete bike and although a final-final price hasn’t been worked out yet, Hope were saying to expect the uncompromising Öhlins-sporting build seen here to be around £8,500.

So… oof. But not unheard of in the rarified world of boutique enduro bikes where dream builds of bikes such as the Santa Cruz Bronson and Intense Recluse Factory are found.

Psst… 29er anyone?

No don’t get too excited. Or start holding your breath. But there was also talk of other frame designs following on from the HB.211 enduro bike.

A shorter travel 29er trail bike would make sense wouldn’t it eh?

Carbon bars, 48T cassette and oval chainrings

Other new items from Hope revealed at the Core Bike Show include the expected Insta-teased carbon handlebars alongside some oval alloy chainrings and a 10-48T cassette.

The bars will be available in “late Spring”.

Only one option will be available initially: 780mm wide, 31.8mm clamp, 20mm rise.

The shape: 7° upsweep with 5° backsweep.

Oval chain rings from Hope. In either 104 BCD or direct-mount-to-Hope-cranks versions. 12% ovalisation with 113° clocking, apparently.

Joining in the Eagle-chasing seen from other aftermarket drivetrain manufacturers, here’s Hope’s 11 speed 10-48T cassette.