Fox Proframe is a full face helmet for trail riding

Loadsa vents. Not a lotta weight.

With the Fox Proframe the designers set out to make the lightest and most breathable full face helmet ever. And it looks like they’ve managed it.

24 vents; 15 “big bore” intake vents and 9 “big bore” exhaust vents.

Integrated impact absorbing chin bar.

Varizorb multidensity EPS (expanded polystyrene).

MIPS.

Fox Proframe

The Fox Proframe is no doubt partly intended as a reaction to – and a rival alternative to – the recent spate of convertible helmets with removable chin bars such as the Giro Switchblade.

The accompanying press release blurb and promo videos certainly seem to be notable in their lack of uplift vehicles and a focus on pedalling to the top of the descent.

Increasingly, full-face helmets are being compulsory equipment in enduro races and this will be perhaps the main driver behind the Fox Proframe. Some riders will be suspicious of convertible helmets and some riders will be tired of carrying two helmets with them on enduros.

There is where the Proframe comes in.

It’s a fit-and-forget helmet that, whilst clearly biased towards descending, is still tolerable to pedal around and climb with.

The key to the Proframe is actually Fox’s patent pending chin bar. But this chin bar isn’t removable. The chin bar offers “nearly open face airflow” with “full-face protection” according to Fox.

Press release blurb

“The PROFRAME helmet is the lightest and most breathable full face helmet Fox has ever created. Designed to perform at the highest levels for the aggressive all mountain rider and enduro racer, it packs DH certified protection into a superlight shell via our patent pending fully integrated chinbar. With 24 big bore vents the PROFRAME offers OPEN FACE level airflow and breathability to keep you cool on even the longest and MOST CHALLENGING climbs; and once you reach the top it gives you the confidence to RIDE. WIDE OPEN. on even the toughest of descents.”