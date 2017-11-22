TransCape to allow e-bikes

"Opening it up to commuters and tourists"

TransCape organisers ASG Events have announced that they are to allow e-bikes in the UCI-rated event “as long as they do not interfere with the racing”.

>>> Racers chased by giraffe at Cape Pioneer Trek

The TransCape will be the first multiday mountain bike race with a dedicated category for them.

What is the TransCape? It’s an epic 614km mountain bike endurance event taking place over the course of week in february. Riders start in Knysna and finsihes at La Couronne Wine Farm in Franschhoek after traversing the Western Cape from east to west. It’s fair to say it’s a biggie; over 10,000m of climbing. Ouch!

According to a TransCape press release this “does not sit in everyone’s legs, which is why the organisers of the TransCape mountain bike race in South Africa have come up with a plan. Thanks to assistance from an onboard electrical motor – dubbed as ‘mechanical doping’ in the industry – the organisers believe that e-bikes will give more socially inclined riders the opportunity to participate in one of the country’s toughest races.”

Trevor Sampson from Pedego Electric Bikes in SA: “At this stage there should be a class for e-bikes to participate in event. Real racing would be a problem as there are too many variations, but the fun element of being in the event should be extended.”

ASG Events chief executive Wynand de Villiers : “Our clear mission at ASG is to motivate as many people as possible to ride a bike. This falls in with our philosophy to spread the message of wellness, fun and family time through the privilege of riding. We’ve come to realise e-bikers are just guys and girls who also want to enjoy a day out on the trails.”