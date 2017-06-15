2017 Mavic Trans-Provence starts tomorrow

Prepare to be well jel.
The 2017 Mavic Trans-Provence is one the highlights of the enduro calendar. Here’s the page that we’ll be updating with daily results and vids.
What is the Mavic Trans-Provence?
It’s a six day enduro that starts in the Hautes-Alpes and finishes in the Mediterranean sea. Check out its vital stats…
- Start: Embrun
- Total distance: 269km
- Total ascent: 9,111 metres
- Total descent: 18,281 metres
- 24 timed stages
- Finish: Menton
A truly international array of mountain bikers are currently assembling in the Hautes-Alpes region of France. Their goal is to ‘do’ the 2017 Mavic Trans-Provence.
Now for some this will mean winning the Trans-Provence but for most it will experiencing the Trans-Provence. For all of them it will be about surviving the Trans-Provence.
For all levels of ability, the next week of full-on riding and racing will be a big test. There’ll be huge highs and big sulks.
None more enduro
The Trans-Provence is arguably still a one-of-a-kind event. It’s been going since 2009 and has seen off many a pretender to the throne. It really is the original rally-style mountain bike race and lays a fairly valid claim to being the best incarnation of the fabled “spirit of enduro”.
No practice. Everything ridden on-sight ‘blind’. Trans-Provence have dubbed it “live trail discovery” and that sounds about right. It’s the connoisseur’s test of what mountain biking is about.
From a spectator’s point of view back here in Blighty, the Trans-Provence is a double-edged sword; the daily videos and photos are stunning and ride-inspiring but… they don’t half make you insanely jealous!
You have been warned. Don’t watch the Trans-Provence feed if you don’t want to spend the next week and a bit daydreaming about riding in the amazing Maritime Alps.
Day 1
Date: 18/06/2017
From: Embrun
To: Les Thuiles
Distance: 38.00km
D+: 1739m
D-: 2502m
No. of Special Stages: 4
Day 2
Date: 19/06/2017
From: Les Thuiles
To: Villars-Colmars
Distance: 44.34km
D+: 1586m
D-: 2646m
No. of Special Stages: 4
Day 3
Date: 20/06/2017
From: Villars-Colmars
To: Valberg
Distance: 47.78km
D+: 1733m
D-: 3025m
No. of Special Stages: 4
Day 4
Date: 21/06/2017
From: Valberg
To: Valdeblore
Distance: 36.18km
D+: 1200m
D-: 3129m
No. of Special Stages: 4
Day 5
Date: 22/06/2017
From: Valdeblore
To: Sospel
Distance: 65.28km
D+: 1623m
D-: 4288
No. of Special Stages: 4
Day 6
Date: 23/06/2017
From: Sospel
To: Menton
Distance: 37.13km
D+: 1230m
D-: 2691m
No. of Special Stages: 4
Bon chance TP racers!