2017 Mavic Trans-Provence starts tomorrow

The 2017 Mavic Trans-Provence is one the highlights of the enduro calendar. Here’s the page that we’ll be updating with daily results and vids.

What is the Mavic Trans-Provence?

It’s a six day enduro that starts in the Hautes-Alpes and finishes in the Mediterranean sea. Check out its vital stats…

Start: Embrun

Total distance: 269km

Total ascent: 9,111 metres

Total descent: 18,281 metres

24 timed stages

Finish: Menton

A truly international array of mountain bikers are currently assembling in the Hautes-Alpes region of France. Their goal is to ‘do’ the 2017 Mavic Trans-Provence.

Now for some this will mean winning the Trans-Provence but for most it will experiencing the Trans-Provence. For all of them it will be about surviving the Trans-Provence.

For all levels of ability, the next week of full-on riding and racing will be a big test. There’ll be huge highs and big sulks.

None more enduro

The Trans-Provence is arguably still a one-of-a-kind event. It’s been going since 2009 and has seen off many a pretender to the throne. It really is the original rally-style mountain bike race and lays a fairly valid claim to being the best incarnation of the fabled “spirit of enduro”.

No practice. Everything ridden on-sight ‘blind’. Trans-Provence have dubbed it “live trail discovery” and that sounds about right. It’s the connoisseur’s test of what mountain biking is about.

From a spectator’s point of view back here in Blighty, the Trans-Provence is a double-edged sword; the daily videos and photos are stunning and ride-inspiring but… they don’t half make you insanely jealous!

You have been warned. Don’t watch the Trans-Provence feed if you don’t want to spend the next week and a bit daydreaming about riding in the amazing Maritime Alps.

Day 1

Date: 18/06/2017

From: Embrun

To: Les Thuiles

Distance: 38.00km

D+: 1739m

D-: 2502m

No. of Special Stages: 4

Day 2

Date: 19/06/2017

From: Les Thuiles

To: Villars-Colmars

Distance: 44.34km

D+: 1586m

D-: 2646m

No. of Special Stages: 4

Day 3

Date: 20/06/2017

From: Villars-Colmars

To: Valberg

Distance: 47.78km

D+: 1733m

D-: 3025m

No. of Special Stages: 4

Day 4

Date: 21/06/2017

From: Valberg

To: Valdeblore

Distance: 36.18km

D+: 1200m

D-: 3129m

No. of Special Stages: 4

Day 5

Date: 22/06/2017

From: Valdeblore

To: Sospel

Distance: 65.28km

D+: 1623m

D-: 4288

No. of Special Stages: 4

Day 6

Date: 23/06/2017

From: Sospel

To: Menton

Distance: 37.13km

D+: 1230m

D-: 2691m

No. of Special Stages: 4

Bon chance TP racers!