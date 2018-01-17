Entries open for Swinduro women’s only enduro at Swinley Forest

Details of the 2018 Fox Head Swinduro

The Swinduro women’s enduro event returns for 2018 after a successful event last year. Same fun-focussed format designed for all skill levels.

The Fox Head Swinduro

18th March 2018

20km route designed for all abilities

Special coaching day to prepare for the enduro to be held in February

£42.50 for coaching day and race entry

Entries now open

Swinduro organisers: “The The Fox Head Female Swinduro has a course designed that will allow first timers to the pinners to come, ride and enjoy the day out. The coarse will be challenging for all levels of skill and experience. If you are looking for an event to try our riding with others, to kickstart the year ahead all mixed in with a laid back vibe – then join us at The Fox Head Female Swinduro, hang out with friends, make new ones and enjoy the atmosphere!”

Lil’ Shredders Champs

During the event there will also be the inaugural “Lil’ Shredders” Championships.

This will be a 5km enduro style event consisting of three stages aimed at riders up to the age of 12. The Lil’ Shredders Champs will take place close to base camp to allow for spectators (and parents) to watch the event at close quarters.

What else do you need to know? The event village will be at the MTB Basecamp where you find a BBQ, coffee dealers, plenty of Fox Head Clothing stuff to pore over and a prosecco bar for “post event hydration”.