Crash-tastic Claudio course preview from Val Di Sole

GWS Claudio!

Claudio takes a tumble when trying to keep up with Ed Masters down one of the most technical World Cup courses seen so far.

>>> Who can – and who can’t – win the World Cup DH finale this Saturday

Claudio finishes his World Cup course previews in ‘style’ with a GoPro run that has everything we love about him.

Self-effacing commentary? Check. Muppet-style yelps? Check. On-his-limit riding? Check. Insightful knowledge about the track? Check. A very game co-rider (Ed Masters this time)? Check.

And to top it off there’s a nice OTB stack in there. We won’t spoil it by telling you when and where Claudio crashes. Watch it for yourself.

probably the most exciting @gopro run of the season, including some carnage trying to follow @edmasters . i hope all the cameras survived, so you get to see it soon @redbullbike A post shared by Claudio Caluori (@claudiocaluori) on Aug 23, 2017 at 3:21am PDT

What does the vid tell us about the track?

Well, it’s still very much Val Di Sole. Technical. Steep. Dusty. The opening open section over the meadows has been a bit ‘bikepark-ed’ and has some reworked bigger jumps in it. There’s a couple of manmade slabbed berms in the middle section. But mostly it’s the same classic track as ever.

Phew.

You know how steepness never comes across well on GoPro footage? This ins’t the case this time. Just how steep must it be when the GoPro footage looks REALLY steep?!

Video description:

Red Bull: “Touted as one of the most exciting GoPro runs of the season – join Claudio and Ed Masters for a lap of the Val di Sole downhill track. It’s the last course preview of the 2017 UCI MTB World Cup and Claudio is going out with a bang… well more like a crash! Joined by Ed Masters, who was drafted in last minute and had to be roused from bed with his mechanic to make it to the top of the track in time. Claudio gives him a quick lowdown of the course changes while they ride the gondola up but despite his knowledge of the new track it’s still Claudio who comes a cropper.”