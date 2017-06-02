Two reasons why a 29er will win at Fort William

It's not about the bike. Well, not entirely.

The Fort William round of the 2017 World Cup Downhill was always going to have a 29er aspect to it but here’s why a big wheeler will win.

Spent last week down at @oakley working with a great crew on new eyewear. Picked up these while I was there #oakleylatch ruby fade!! Yay or nay? A post shared by Greg Minnaar (@gregminnaar) on May 22, 2017 at 9:40am PDT

1. Greg Minnaar

Minnaar’s track record at Fort William is simply untouchable. Greg Minnaar has won the Fort William World Cup race six times. Six times! This includes the 2016 and the 2015 events.

Minnaar has even won a round of 4X at Fort William (back when some DHers used to do the 4X as well). He clearly likes the place.

Minnaar comes into this year’s Fort William World Cup in a funny sort of way. He must be buoyed by his practice and qualifying performance at Lourdes but, like all the top guys, he will have left that event full of frustration. And with something still to prove.

He’s proven to be the consummate professional though and we fully expect him to keep his cool and let his riding do the talking. Unlike some of his rivals who seems to be mouthing off at any given opportunity!

Greg will be riding a Santa Cruz V10 29.

Pretty cool feature with the @wd40bike rally car last week! We raced at @dannyhartsdescendbikepark, @thesun came out and documented it! Some wicked pictures came from it! Link in bio! A post shared by Danny Hart (@dannyhart1) on Jun 1, 2017 at 2:12am PDT

2. Danny Hart

To our mind there is only one person who can beat Minnaar at Fort William and that person is Danny Hart.

Hart is infamous for practically living in the Ft Bill car park during the off-season. He knows this mountain. He knows it in various weather conditions.

He even knows it on various wheel sizes; he won the recent British Downhill Series race at Fort William on a 29er.

Danny will be riding a Mondraker Summum 29.

Hang on a mo

Don’t forget this guy…

When people ask, "How will you keep up with the 29ers this weekend?" 😅😂💪🏼 #becausebraaaap #lesssgooo @yt_industries 📷@aledilullo A post shared by Aaron Gwin (@aarongwin1) on Jun 1, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

It seems like we’ve all forgotten about Aaron Gwin. Don’t forget about Gwin. Gwin is the reigning World Cup champion and he will want to remind everyone of that this weekend.

Gwin will be riding a YT Tues 27.5.