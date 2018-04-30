Dirty Deals: Five Tens, Oakleys, Yaris and much more!

Boom boom boom lemme hear you say "DIRTY DEALS!"

This week sees our Dirty Deals series getting back on track in back in the groove. Here are 10 something-for-everyone mountain bike deals.

Endura MT500 Spray baggy 3/4 shorts – £84.99 – £44.99

Save 47%! It’s nearly summertime. Time to get some more weatherproof below-the-knee baggies then! C’mon, who is expecting wall to wall sunshine and double digit temperatures from here on in until October?

Mavic Crossmax Hydropack 8.5L inc. bladder – £80.00 – £29.90

Save 63%! 8.5 Litres storage. 2l bladder. Pocket for phone. Adjustable belt with pockets. Tool compartment. Roll-out helmet flap. Backlight clip. Four front zipped pockets integrated on straps. Separate hydration compartment. Padded belt with large buckle. Adjustable sternum strap.

Troy Lee Designs Skyline Force Jersey – £54.99 – £21.99

Save 60%! If you live in the rest of the world: here’s a nice short sleeve jersey for your summer riding. If you live in the UK: here’s a nice layer to put over the top of your thermal long sleeve base layer during summer.

Manitou Magnum Pro 100/120mm forks – £649.99 – £299.99

Save 54%! If you have a Plus bike with 120mm fork that has had its day, here’s an ideal replacement. What on earth is plus bike specific fork you may ask (which is a fair enough question to be frank). “specifically tuned to maximize the rolling inertia of the larger tyre patch” apparently. Well, there you go. We dare say it’ll be a great fork on any bike really.

Five Ten Freerider Canvas shoes – £89.99 – £44.99

Save 50%! Cheap Five Ten Freeriders. Nuff said really. You may have to dig around the options to find the best discounts but fingers crossed there’ll be something that suits your tootsies.

X-Tools Bike Tool Kit – £49.99 – £24.99

Save 50%! Sometimes kit collections like this can get some flack from snooty tool-owners. But if you treat these tools with care it’s certainly better than biodging stuff with hammers and mole grips. And it may start you on a happy time of getting fancy tools further down the line.

Oakley Jawbreaker Iridium Sunglasses – £169.99 – £89.99

Save 47%! The first of two bargain Oakley offerings in this week’s Dirty Deals. These are technically Mark Cavendish’s signature shades but don’t let that put you off. They are coincidentally excellent coverage shades for mountain biking.

RockShox Yari RC DebonAir Boost 140-180mm forks – £661.00 – £384.99

Save 42%! RockShox have created a set of forks that offer amazing value for money given its incredible performance in the Yari RC DebonAir. Featuring a DebonAir spring that increases the sensitivity of the forks to small bumps for a plusher feel and better performance, as well as offering more mid-stroke support so you don’t blow through your travel too quickly.

dhb Merino Short Sleeve jersey – £75.00 – £44.99

Save 40%! Made up of ultrafine fibres Merino wool works to maintain an optimum temperature when you’re riding your bike. The ability to regulate temperature is what makes this material so special, with an incredible warmth to weight ratio when temperatures are low, and a cooling effect when warmer.

Oakley M2 XL Sunglasses – £99.99 – £59.99

Save 40%! The XL edition offers enhanced lens coverage and specialised lens curvature for protection against sun, wind and impact. Unobtainium earsocks and nosepads increase grip with perspiration for a no slip grip. Interchangeable Lenses let you change lenses in seconds to optimize vision in any sport environment. Plutonite Lenses offer top UV Protection filtering 100% of all UVA, UVB, UVC and harmful blue light up to 400nm. O Matter stress-resistant frame material is both lightweight and durable for all-day comfort and protection.