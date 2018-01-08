Dirty Deals: grips, pedals, stealth droppers and much more!

The 70th edition of Dirty Deals

Quick! Before anyone else notices – we’ve managed to crank out another genius edition of our wekly bargain round-up. Yep, Dirty Deals time!

24Seven Fking grips – £11.99 – £6.00

Save 50%! 24Seven is Leisure Lakes’ own-brand of finishing kit which, as you can see, is great value even at full SRP so this half-price deal is really rather spiffing. Especially if you’re int he market from some BMX-ish long skinny grips with a dinky flange on them.

Madison Zenith 4-Season DWR waterproof shorts – £74.99 – £52.49

Save 30%! Man, has this sale ever come at an opportune time. Waterproof coated baggy shorts with Ripstop rufty tufty panels in all the right places. Water resistant pockets for your tools and phone too. Nice.

Polaris Cargo Bike Travel Bag – £160.00 – £100.00

Save 38%! The new model includes heavy duty trolley wheel, multiple military grade polypropylene webbing carry handles and removable webbing shoulder straps with high tensile D-rings and clips to make the bag as easy to carry as possible. The reinforced base with slider rails helps to prevent damage in transit, the outer seems are finished with piping to avoid seam wear and the large zip fastening compartment with divider keeps wheels separate from the frame.

RockShox Reverb Stealth 125mm dropper – £311.00 – £199.99

Save 35%! As more and more bikes are coming with increased standover and accepting droppers with drop of 150mm of more, you can find loads of great deals on the ‘classic’ Reverb dropper with 125mm drop.

GoPro Hero 6 Black – £499.99 – £399.00

Save 20%! We don’t usually even other listing products that only have 20% knocked off their SRP but we’ll make an exception for the GoPro Hero 6 because it is hardly ever in the sales with double digit percentage discount.

RSP Plummet Stealth Remote dropper – £137.99 – £99.99

Save 28% A stealth routed dropper post for under a hundred quid! What more do you need to know? It’s not the lightest dropper out there but it’s not ridiculously hefty either. The general consensus is that the post performs impressively as well.

DMR Vault pedals – £99.99 – £68.74

Save 31%! DMR Vaults used to the be the go-to choice for those riders looking for the best flat pedal performer out there. Consequently they were never in the sales. But the Vault’s podium spot is under threat from a new breed of rival flat pedals, hence this price drop. Still the best flattie there is, mind.

Bontrager SE4 Team Issue 27.5 x 2.2 tyre – £44.99 – £17.49

Save 61%! A nippy yet competent tyre – especially when used a rear tyre – that will fit the bill nicely if you’re looking for a tyre with modest width for slicing through the winter mucky chunder.

Renthal Fatbar Lite Carbon handlebar – £129.99 – £89.99

Save 31%! These are proving to be very popular bars int he January sales. So much so in fact that there’s only the 10mm and 20mm rise options available. At 740mm wide they’re borderline for aggro trail and enduro riders but for smaller and XC-focused riders they’ll be bob-on.

Selle San Marco Concor saddle – £84.99 – £39.99

Save 53%! Available in two widths: narrow or wide. Claimed weight: 225g. The Concor has been around for an awful long time. Why? It fits an awful lot of people’s posteriors. Simple really.

DMR Loccd grip – £11.99 – £3.49

Save 71%! These grips kind of fell out of favour for awhile during the thinnest-is-bestest grip wars of the past decade. But now everyone has realised that thin grips ain’t all that, the Loccd grips are sure to become favourites with a new generation of shredders.