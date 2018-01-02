Dirty Deals: best bikes for under £2,000 in the January sales

New Year = new bike. Here are fourteen sub-£2,000 mountain bikes with at least 30% knocked off and available in three or more sizes.

Cannondale Bad Habit 27.5+ 1 – £2,699.99 – £1,748.00

Save 35%! 120mm travel full suspension Plus bike from the big C. A fun-loving and quirky bike that looks like it’d be a total blast to shred around on. Full on 3.0in tyres too, none of your halfway house 26-2.8in jobbers here. Classic Lefty fork, SRAM GX 11sp drivetrain, sorted in-house finishing kit.

Cannondale Habit Carbon SE – £3,499.99 – £1,999.99

Save 43%! Anotehr Habit. Whereas the H=one above was all about larking about, this is the Habit that means business. Carbon frame, 120mm rear travel, 130mm fork travel (not a Lefty), dropper post included and a fabulous colourway. Because who doesn’t love a bike to look nice as well as ride nice?

Giant XTC Advanced 29 I – £3,398.99 – £1,999.99

Save 41%! This is a thoroughbred racy hardtail that comes with 29in wheels buy can also switch hoops to be a Plus-sized grin getter as well. Shimano XT everywhere, Boost axles, Fox 32 Float SC fork. Scorching hot deal.

Giant XTC Advanced 29 3 – £1,774,99 – £1,064.99

Save 40%! Essentially the same frame and ride as the bike above but with an entry level build kit. Still the save aggro handling and top-flight carbon fibre frame. So much potential here for just over a grand. Niiice.

Cube Stereo 140 HPA SL 27.5 – £2,599.00 – £1,819.29

Save £779! The classic Cube. Four-bar suspension delivering 140mm travel, paired with a 150mm travel fork up front and all topped off with a typically impressive finishing kit. Try finding another Pike forked, Fox Float DPS shock-ed, SRAM X1-ed mountain bike for this sort of money.

BMC Speedfox SF03 Trailcrew NX – £2,599.00 – £1,699.00

Save 34%! BMC bikes are good value even at full SRP – a beneift of being exclusive brand to Evans Cycles – so to find one in the sales is doubly good. This is a 150mm travel enduro bike that has everything but the kitchen sink included in its spec. Impressive x 2. Sure, the colourway is a bit garish but if you can look past that – or you like it – you’re quids in.

Trek X-Caliber 8 – £800.00 – £550.00

Save 31%! If you have someone at work who keeps asking you about what bike to get then here’s a great bike you can send them the link to. Not a glamorous machine. We wish we had this calibre of bike when we were starting out mountain biking. This would also make for a great winter hack spare bike.

Pinnacle Ramin 4 – £1,300.00 – £900.00

Save 30%! Pinnacle bikes are Evans Cycles’ own-brand of bikes. Unlike some in-house offerings form other chainstores, Pinnacles are very well thought out and specced modern mountain bikes. This Ramin 4 is not put together from offcuts of spec sheets and tube profiles from years gone by. It’s very much a contemporary hardtail.

Cube Reaction GTC Race – £1,699.00 – £1,049.00

Save 38%! Another big wheeled speeder bike hardtail with an eye on the finish line and the quickest way around the tape. Carbon fibre frame, RockShox 100mm travel fork, Shimano XT gears an brakes. Stiff as a board. Fast as feck.

Ghost Asket 4 AL – £1,699.99 – £1,149.99

Save 32%! And now for something completely different; a hardtail that isn’t for XC racing or efficient marching over hill and vale, this is a progressively shaped hardtail for hooning down stuff in the woods. Obviously because it is a mountain bike it can be piloted around xc loops but its heart will always be pining for the, er… pine trees.

Vitus Bikes Sentier – £849.99 – £584.99

Save 31%! “The Sentier VRS Hardtail Bike is an aggressive trail machine. From backwoods singletrack to trail centre assaults, this Sentier Hardtail is designed with epic adventures in mind. Picking fast lines with this lightweight rig is second nature on this aggressive hardtail, which is topped off with reliable components and finishing kit. The super-light triple-butted 6061-T6 alloy frame has been combined with performance components to ensure the Sentier delivers.”

DiamondBack Lumis 1.0 – £1,250.00 – £600.00

Save 50%! A carbon hardtail for six hundred pound notes. Really, what more do you need to know? Head over to the spec sheet and check it out for yourself. The build kit may not be interstellar but it all works and will make for an unbeatable potential pushbike.