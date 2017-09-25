Dirty Deals: pedals, wheels, jackets and much more!

Better late than never!

Better late than never! This edition of Dirty Deals is a bit delayed due to chicken pox. So be careful when browsing the page if you’ve not already had the pox.

Castelli Diluvio gloves – £34.99 – £20.00

A foul weather glove from the brand more associated with roadie riding. These are still more than applicable to mountain biking duties. Minimalist in all but performance. Like wetsuit gloves on a diet.

Endura FS260-Pro SL bibshorts – £99.99 – £49.99

Give your bum a treat with these top end bibshorts from Endura. If you’ve never experienced what premium lycra shorts feel like then you really need to get yourself some of these Pro jobbers from Endura before they all sell out.

Specialized Cadet shoes – £64.9 9 – £28.99

Not performance or racey shoes by any means, these Cadets are more casual affairs. As such they might find a home with leisure riders, commuters or maybe as a set of clipless shoes for holidays. Or perhaps post-nightride pub-friendly shoe.

Garmin Edge 1000 GPS Performance bundle – £549.99 – £384.99

You may have noticed the new Garmin Edge 1000 series device was released recently. And that’s why now is the perfect time to snap up the previous version in the sales. There’s not much difference between the old 1000 and the new 1000 for most folks really.

SunRace MX80 11 speed 11-50T cassette – £85.00

Okay, this is not technically a deal as such. This cassette is retailing as its SRP pretty much. But we thought we should still bring it to your attention in case you’ve never seen SunRace cassettes before. SunRace has re-launched themselves as purveyors of quality aftermarket wide-ratio cassettes for folk who baulk at the price of Shimano or SRAM cassettes. This is a very affordable way of giving your bike a 50T big cog and staying 11 speed.

Endura Singletrack jacket – £114.99 – £59.50

2.5-Layer waterproof, breathable fabric. Ergonomically designed to a relaxed trail fit. Fully seam-sealed. Adjustable cuffs and hems. Under-arm zipped vents. Roll away hood. Front hand-warmer pockets and a zipped Napoleon chest pocket with media port. Reflective trim at the rear.

SealSkinz Brecon XP gloves – £45.00 – £24.99

Totally waterproof, breathable and windproof. Soft, durable synthetic palm with gel padding for increased grip and comfort. Added insulation and extended stretch cuffs for additional warmth. Improved gel padding. Anti-slip to improve dexterity and eliminate pull out. Feature on thumb and index finger allows use of touchscreen devices.

POC Joint VPD knee guards – £75.00 – £49.99

These soft, flexible knee pads will move with your legs in the pedalling motion so you can have the full range of movement without that restricted feeling that heavy padding can give.

Craft Greatness Bike Boxers – £25.00 – £12.49

Sometimes you don’t have to wear full on lycra padded shorts. You may just be pootling around or maybe sessioning lines and jumps in the woods. Full shorts can get sweaty and restrictive. Get yourself some lightly padded bike-specific boxers.

Buy now: Craft Greatness Bike Boxers for only £12.49!

Gore Bike Wear Power Trail jersey – £59.99 – £29.99

You‘ll love with this garment the moment you pull it on. A lightweight long-sleeve jersey with a breezy graphic design. The thin, highly technical fabric is comfy, whether you’re in the saddle or enjoying a post ride coffee/shandy.

Schwalbe Dirty Dan Super Gravity 27.5 tyre – £64.99 – £32.98

Ideal of Enduro or downhill in muddy conditions. Super Gravity construction. SnakeSkin protection. Tubeless Easy technology. VertStar Compound. Weighs approx: 1075g.

Easton Haven 35 Carbon bar – £129.99 – £36.49

Hang on. An Easton carbon bar for thirty quid? There must be some sort of catch? Well, yes and no. These are genuine Easton Haven 35 bars but the £36 ones are only the high rise red decal versions. If that’s fine by you – jump on it!

Shimano XT M785 wheelset – £450.00 – £180.00

Weight: 1775g (27.5″). UST Tubeless ready rims. Centre-Lock disc mount. Bearing races ground with Cubic Boron Nitride tool for high precision. Spokes: 24 butted stainless steel straight pull. Freehub: Shimano 8/9/10 speed anodised steel. Rim width: 19mm (internal) 23.3mm (external). Rim height: 21mm. Hub length: 15 x 100 (front) 12 x 142 (rear).

Altura Etape gilet – £34.99 – £14.99

Now that autumn is here and the temperature has dropped, we can all wear some storage solutions as outer layers (as opposed to those expensive storage bibshorts and quirky base layers). A gilet is a great bit of kit to have. This is technically form Altura’s roadie range so we’d advise sizing up to get a proper fit for MTB use.

Gore Bike Wear Alp-X Windstopper shorts – £119.99 – £54.98

Abrasion resistant material at inside leg and saddle area. Grippy insert at the waistband. Concealed back zip pocket. Robust grippy zipper puller. Inseam length 36.5 cm / 14 inches. Adjustable elastic waistband with flat cord. Frictionless tape inside front hem. Reflective logo on front and back.

DMR V6 pedals – £17.99 – £15.95

This autumn-winter season, do yourself and your riding skills a favour and learn to ride flat pedals. Flatties can be very expensive but here’s a pair for fifteen quid that offer you every bit of the feel of high end pedals. Because they’re made of nylon plastic rather than metal. Still great.