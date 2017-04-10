Dirty Deals: enduro helmets, gloves, £99 Reverbs, Troy Lee shorts and much more

No Easter Eggs but choc full of bargains.

Your weekly guide to the best mountain bike flavoured deals that the internet has to offer.

Get in there!

RockShox Reverb Stealth – £395.00 – from £99.99

Don’t get too excited. This deal can’t be around for long. But if you’re lucky you might be quick enough. Featuring identical functionality as the original Reverb, the significant difference of Reverb Stealth is the hydraulic hose’s exit point from the post.

Currently available from only £99.99!

Tifosi Pro Escalate glasses – £89.99 – £35.99

One set of universal Grilamid TR90 arms. Hydrophilic rubber, adjustable nosepiece. Hydrophilic rubber temples. Two frame configurations – Half Frame and Shield. Two lens choices per frame.

Currently available for only £35.99!

Kask Rex MTB helmet – £149.99 – £79.99

20 Vents. Full Cranial Coverage. Visor with ratchet mechanism. Goggles clip. Built in action cam mount. Weight: 290g.

Currently available for only £79.99!

Avenir women’s mountain bike jersey – £29.99 – £5.99

Women Specific Cut. Produced From High Wicking Coolmax Fabric. Integral Rear Pocket With Zip. Multi Panel Cut for Improved Fit. Long Front Zip.

Currently available for only £5.99!

RSP Kustom Slim flat pedal – £31.99 – £19.99

Concave body for surefooted grip. Replaceable pins. Precision ground ball bearings. Cro-mo 9/16″ axles.

Currently available for only £19.99!

OnGuard Pitbull Shackle U-lock plus cable – £50.5 9 – £22.98

Gold Sold Secure. Pitbull Series Standard Length Inc Cable. U-lock 115 X 230 X 14mm. Chunky 14mm Hardened Ultra Steel Shackle Provides Maximum Cut Resistance. Protective Vinyl Coating. Quattro Bolt Locking Mechanism. 5 Laser Cut Key And Integrated Dust Cover. Cable 120cm X 10mm. All Tube Mounting Bracket. Anti-theft Guarantee.

Currently available for only £22.98!

BBB Loud & Clear bell – £4.25 – £3.11

Unique spring system makes this bell exceptionally loud. Durable and lightweight construction. Standard clamping mechanism.

Currently available for only £3.11!

Hope Press Fit Stainless Steel bottom bracket – £95.00 – £75.99

Hope’s press-fit bottom brackets feature high quality sealed cartridge bearings, giving a solution to the press-fit bottom bracket minefield.

Currently available for only £75.99!

RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 DebonAir shock – £471.00 – £329.70

Monarch Plus provides traction-gaining suppleness, giving you more control over any type of terrain – all in a lightweight bombproof package. Proven Rapid Recovery, DebonAir and Solo Air technologies come standard for this lightweight big hitter. Now with twice the rebound range, Monarch Plus allows you to take your riding to levels you never thought possible with a short and mid travel air shock. Lots of sizes available.

Currently available for only £329.70!

Bike Tools Workstand – £124.79 – £69.95