Dirty Deals: enduro helmets, gloves, £99 Reverbs, Troy Lee shorts and much more

RockShox Reverb Stealth –
£395.00 – from £99.99
Don’t get too excited. This deal can’t be around for long. But if you’re lucky you might be quick enough. Featuring identical functionality as the original Reverb, the significant difference of Reverb Stealth is the hydraulic hose’s exit point from the post.
Currently available from only £99.99!
Tifosi Pro Escalate glasses –
£89.99 – £35.99
One set of universal Grilamid TR90 arms. Hydrophilic rubber, adjustable nosepiece. Hydrophilic rubber temples. Two frame configurations – Half Frame and Shield. Two lens choices per frame.
Currently available for only £35.99!
Kask Rex MTB helmet –
£149.99 – £79.99
20 Vents. Full Cranial Coverage. Visor with ratchet mechanism. Goggles clip. Built in action cam mount. Weight: 290g.
Currently available for only £79.99!
Avenir women’s mountain bike jersey –
£29.99 – £5.99
Women Specific Cut. Produced From High Wicking Coolmax Fabric. Integral Rear Pocket With Zip. Multi Panel Cut for Improved Fit. Long Front Zip.
Currently available for only £5.99!
RSP Kustom Slim flat pedal –
£31.99 – £19.99
Concave body for surefooted grip. Replaceable pins. Precision ground ball bearings. Cro-mo 9/16″ axles.
Currently available for only £19.99!
OnGuard Pitbull Shackle U-lock plus cable –
£50.59 – £22.98
Gold Sold Secure. Pitbull Series Standard Length Inc Cable. U-lock 115 X 230 X 14mm. Chunky 14mm Hardened Ultra Steel Shackle Provides Maximum Cut Resistance. Protective Vinyl Coating. Quattro Bolt Locking Mechanism. 5 Laser Cut Key And Integrated Dust Cover. Cable 120cm X 10mm. All Tube Mounting Bracket. Anti-theft Guarantee.
Currently available for only £22.98!
BBB Loud & Clear bell –
£4.25 – £3.11
Unique spring system makes this bell exceptionally loud. Durable and lightweight construction. Standard clamping mechanism.
Currently available for only £3.11!
Hope Press Fit Stainless Steel bottom bracket –
£95.00 – £75.99
Hope’s press-fit bottom brackets feature high quality sealed cartridge bearings, giving a solution to the press-fit bottom bracket minefield.
Currently available for only £75.99!
RockShox Monarch Plus RC3 DebonAir shock –
£471.00 – £329.70
Monarch Plus provides traction-gaining suppleness, giving you more control over any type of terrain – all in a lightweight bombproof package. Proven Rapid Recovery, DebonAir and Solo Air technologies come standard for this lightweight big hitter. Now with twice the rebound range, Monarch Plus allows you to take your riding to levels you never thought possible with a short and mid travel air shock. Lots of sizes available.
Currently available for only £329.70!
Bike Tools Workstand –
£124.79 – £69.95
Bike Tools fully adjustable workstand. Alloy construction. Adjustable height. Foldable to a compact size. 360 degree adjustable clamp means you can put your bike in any position to allow easy maintenance.
Currently available for only £69.95!
Lezyne Town Caddy –
£44.99 – £19.99
Computer bag for the modern cyclist. Sleek, contained design is perfect for carrying everyday essentials around town. Made from durable polyester and PVC fabrics, this bag also features custom metal hardware with an integrated bottle opener and a reflective Lezyne logo for safety. A dedicated laptop sleeve (17in) and labeled pockets for essentials create a neat, organized interior. WEIGHT: 1130g. DIMENSIONS:100 x 330 x 508 mm. CARGO: 800 in 3 | 13L.
Currently available for only £19.99!
Brand-X Ascend dropper post –
£139.99 – £121.00
Bar mounted shifter style remote lever. Cable operated internal routing. Linkage mechanism eliminates any outer cable pull. Zero Offset one piece head/upper shaft with micro adjust clamping mechanism. Diameter: 30.9mm or 31.6mm, Length: 410mm, Travel: 120mm. Cable Length: 1.5m. Finish: Sand Blasted and Hard Anodised Black. 2 Year Warranty. Weight: 550g W/O Cable and Shifter (31.6mm).
Currently available for only £121.00!
Shimano stainless gear inner cable –
£4.99 – £2.28
Stainless steel precision ground round inner wires offer smooth low friction shift action with increased service life due to its anti-corrosion nature. Suitable for front or rear mechs, just cut to fit. 1.2 mm x 2100 mm.
Currently available for only £2.28!
Park Tool Puncture kit with tyre levers –
£4.99 – £2.98
The Park Tools puncture kit includes glueless patch kit and 3 plastic tyre levers. Keep yourself riding further with Park Tools Puncture Kit.
Currently available for only £2.99!
Troy Lee Designs Skyline Race shorts –
£79.99 – from £47.99
Material: 92% polyester, 8% spandex. Inner chamois liner, rear waist zipper pocket, looser fit than the Skyline Short. Ergonomic MTB specific cut and fit. Full waist and hip height adjustment via bonded rubber waist adjusters. High quality ribbed spandex stretch panel. Lightweight Velcro fly opening and 2 snap closure. Pedal friendly side pockets with content security panel.
Currently available from only £47.99!
Fox Racing Metah helmet –
£109.99 – £64.99
First Fox All Mountain helmet with lower coverage on back of head for added protection. 10 Big Bore vents provide improved airflow and reduced weight. Fox Varizorb multi-density impact reduction system provides superior protection .Fixed anchor Y-Strap system offers an improved fit. Premium liner with sealed edges for increased comfort and moisture management. Single hand dial actuated retention system provides easy adjustment.
Currently available for only £64.99!
Endura Hummvee Plus gloves –
£24.99 – £14.99
Currently available for only £14.99!
Endura’s Hummvee Plus Gloves offer perfect hand protection for riders. These gloves feature 4-way stretch mesh and synthetic leather palms with gel padding for maximum comfort.