Danny MacAskill recreates YouTube sensation The Ridge in Glasgow

Building the indoor Cuillins

Danny Macaskill’s The Ridge has clocked up nearly 55 million views and is now going to be recreated in Glasgow’s SSE Hydro arena in January.

As part of Celtic Connections festival and the world premiere of ‘Bothy Culture & Beyond and Niteworks’ will see Danny Mac perform on a model of the Isle of Skye’s Black Cuillin Ridge specially built in the SSE.

The SSE is an enormous venue, 13,000 capacity, so it’s going to be a serious undertaking and a sight to behold.

The other cool part of it is the orchestra; Danny will be riding while the 80-person strong GRIT orchestra plays music by Martyn Bennett (who wrote the song that soundtracked the YouTube video) in a live performance of Martyn Bennett’s second album, Bothy Culture.

Bennett’s music, a virtuoso fusion of Celtic, Scandinavian and Islamic traditions with techno, breakbeat and hip-hop, has again been orchestrated by violinist Greg Lawson, who also conducts the performance. Opening the proceedings will be a special performance by Niteworks, the Electronic Celtic fusion band from the Isle of Skye.

