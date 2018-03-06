Starling Cycles Murmur Factory Edition. Made in Taiwan. Still rad.

Designed by Joe, built by ORA.

Starling Murmur Factory frame has been designed in the UK by Joe McEwan and hand built in Taiwan by ORA, one of the World’s very best steel builders.

Read the history of Starling Cycles and their already iconic Murmur MTB

The new Starling Cycles Murmur Factory Edition is the latest 29in mountain bike frame from Joe McEwan. The frame is built in Reynolds 853 steel with modern angles to be fast, aggressive and simple.

The collaboration between British-born Starling Cycles and Taiwan’s frame builders means that Starling can meet the demand for their frames whilst maintaining the “awesome ride and build quality” that has claimed praise from riders and press alike.

The original Starling Murmur was in the vanguard of the new wave of steel frame full suspension bikes. The Taiwanese Factory version retains the Murmur’s awesome aesthetic and stance.

Delivery expected in Autumn 2018.

Why Taiwan?

Customers will also see a price reduction when compared to all British-made Starling frames.

Frames will be £1850 with a Rockshox Deluxe shock and all pre-orders will receive a Hope headset and seat clamp. Orders paid in full at pre-order will also receive a Burgtec control kit.

The move to Taiwan was a considered one. As a frame builder, aerospace engineer and designer, Joe made the decision after visiting the factory and seeing first-hand the high quality of manufacturing, work ethics and working conditions.

ORA’s factory is setup for hand-crafting the new frames with engineers boasting years of experience in building mountain bikes.

The Starling Murmur Factory Edition is built around 29” wheels with 140mm rear travel with room for disc rotors up to 200mm and 2.5” tyre clearance. The frames will fit metric rear shocks and 148 x 12mm Boost rear hub spacings.

Choose frame-only or rolling chassis. Frames will be available in two sizes and with a choice of rear shocks from Rock Shox, DVO or Fox. They can be supplied as a frame-only package or build kits with components from Rockshox, DVO, Fox, SRAM, Hope, Burgtec, Middleburn and Maxxis.

Frames will be available in Primer Grey with black graphics as standard or in a choice of custom colours for an extra cost.

Riders that want a custom geometry British-built Starling frame won’t be disappointed. Starling will continue to hand-build frames in the UK and customers can simply choose whether to commission a one-off UK built frame or order one from the ‘Factory’.