Modest travel machine can run either 29in or 27.5+ tyres

Marketed as “crazy fast meets ridiculously capable” the new Pivot Trail 429 joins the modern wave of lightweight modest travel trail rippers.

This new Pivot joins bikes such as the new Santa Cruz Blur and the new Yeti SB100 in the vanguard of sub-enduro trail bikes that focus on climbing and all-day efficiency as much as nailing descents.

Pivot boss Chris Cocalis: “Versatility is what made the original Mach 429 Trail our most popular bike. Our goal here was to retain that awesome range while improving the bike’s descending abilities. People are pushing trail bikes harder and harder. The Trail 429 hits that sweet spot head on.”

We’ve yet to see the bike in the flesh so for now here’s a bunch of easy-to-digest key point and some shiny piccies.

Pivot Trail 429 need to know

Full carbon frame.

120mm rear travel via DW Link.

Paired with 130-140mm suspension fork.

29in or 27.5+ wheels. To adjust for changes to the BB height the Trail 429 comes with two different lower headset cups.

Boost 157 back end. Why? Read this. Essentially, stiffer wheels and more tyre clearance (29 x 2.6in/27.5 x 3.0in).

Super short 430mm chainstays.

Double upright swingarm design.

Wider upper and lower linkages.

“Burly” bearings.

Metric shock. Custom-tuned Fox Float DPS and DPX2. Fox DPS shock features an extremely positive firm position and the DPX2 shock option offers fade-free performance on the longer, technical descents.

Water bottle fits inside main triangle. Secondary bottle mounts under down tube as well.

Not Shimano Di2 compatible.

Pressfit BB92 bottom bracket.

10 year frame warranty.

Six different builds. Prices £4,749 to £8,249.