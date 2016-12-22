The new Pace RC127+

Now that looks just right

Classic Brit bike brand Pace have unveiled their new hardtail – the lovely looking RC127+ Plus bike.

As well as looking ‘right’, the geometry numbers look like the right sort of thing too; 65° head angle, 73° seat angle, low BB, fairly long top tube (635mm on a Large).

The frame accepts 130mm to 150mm forks up front.

Although the frame will accept up to 2.8″ tyres, the complete bikes are coming equipped with ‘new Plus’ 2.6″ tyres.

Pace recommend running a 30-35mm rim for 2.6″ tyres, claiming that this setup will have you “cutting through the slime in winter and rolling with unbelievable speed in summer” and offers “diesel like grip, drive and rollover but without the overweight over blown drawbacks of monster truck tyre sizes.”

The RC127+ will also accept regular 29er wheels and tyres.

Steel fans will rejoice in that green and black decal on the seat tube. Yep, the Pace RC127+ is made from Reynolds 853 tubing.

Claimed weight for the frame is 2.65kg (5.8lb) inc. seat clamp and chainstay protector.

It’s a beautiful looking bike (have we mentioned that already?) that’s available in Tangy Gloss Orange or Grumpy Carbon Black colours. There’s also the option to customise it all with a choice of six decal colourways.

Geometry chart

What else? Boost 148mm back end. Pace’s own Slideout dropouts for tweaking the wheelbase, running singlespeed or easy replacement if damaged. Stealth dropper routing.