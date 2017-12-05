Focus Sam2 e-nduro bike is a 170mm travel beast

Forget about shuttles

The new Focus Sam2 is an electric assist enduro mountain bike with 170mm of travel at either end and a modular two-battery system called TEC.

Focus Sam2 need to know

170mm travel enduro e-MTB

65° head angle

75° seat angle

S, M, L sizes (455mm reach on L)

Tailored Energy Concept (TEC) 1-or-2 battery system

Alloy frame

FOLD suspension ssytem

27.5 x 2.5in tyres

21kg claimed weight

Prices £3,999 to £6,699

The TEC stuff basically means it uses a smaller than usual battery (380Wh as opposed to the more common 500Wh) which is tucked away inside the down tube. The idea of a smaller battery, with less run time, is that for most rides (2-3hr) it will be enough and the rider will benefit from lugging less weight around.

For longer rides there is the ability to attach a second 380Wh battery on top of the down tube (via a bracket on the bottle bosses). This adds another 2kg to the weight. It’s an interesting idea and further shows how Focus are deliberately thinking outside of the box much like they did with the unique Raven2.

With the battery being inside a frame tube, not attached externally or forming part of the down tube integration, the frame is lighter for its strength. The potential for battery overheating is addressed by air intake vents up near the head tube and exhausts through the motor.

Although it’s a long travel enduro bike like the non-electric Focus Sam, the electric Sam2 doesn’t use the same suspension system. The Sam2 uses Focus’ Focus Optimised Linkage Design (FOLD) design.

FOLD a single pivot design that uses a linkage arrangement to drive the shock. The linkage is falling rate for the first part of its travel ie. to the sag point at 50mm, and from sag onwards it’s progressive. The idea being that it’ll be plush and floaty around the sag point and then ramp up once into its travel proper.