Arrivals: this week’s new stuff in for review

DVO's latest trail fork, shoes made of angry wasps and the return of the night ride.

For those of you who can’t wait until the reviews come out in the magazine or go up online, here’s another in our new series of pre-emptive peeks into recent test product arrivals.

Here’s last week’s Arrivals for those who missed it.

DVO Sapphire fork

Price: £899

From: silverfish-uk.com

DVO’s 29er (and plus compatible) 140mm travel trail fork. Just like with all of DVO suspension products there are plenty of knobs and dials to keep you amused. High and low speed compression are catered for, plus the special Off The Top or OTT adjustment that allows control over the negative spring (effectively controlling the initial spring rate).

32mm stanchions are apparently all the sapphire needs for stiffness and help towards the 1880 grams weight. And of course it comes in the classic black and green DVO signature colours. We’ll be putting this Head to Head with the Cane Creek Helm soon.

Polaris Bike Rug

Price: £55.00

From: Polaris-bikewear.co.uk

Here’s another nifty solution for protecting your pride and joy when transporting it to and from the trails. Polaris’s Bike Rug sandwiches the main parts of the bike frame and forks and prevents scratches or other damage. Held in place using four long Velcro straps; these can either be put through the wheels or placed on top to allow easy movement of the bike. Thickly padded, the outside is tough 600D polyester and the inside is wipe clean.

Sigma ROX GPS 11.0 Computer

Price: £184.99

From: Moorelarge.co.uk

Sometimes technology is a good thing, just like this Sigma computer. Fully loaded with features, if you like pouring over data and finding out where you’ve been, this is an ideal partner. It can synch up with your Strava account to make you aware of live Strava Segments (we love them too!) and it will also display your Di2 gear information. It’s super easy to navigate around and adjust to your preferences, plus the small size keeps it out of the way in the event of a crash.

Mavic Deemax Pro Shoe

Price: £140.00

From: Mavic.com

Ridden by the riders of the Canyon/Mavic DH team and created in conjunction with Fabien Barel. The Deemax Pro ups the protection to produce a shoe that can take pretty much anything that’s thrown at it. Extended ankle guards and extra padding at the toe and heel make them suitable for all types of gnarr riding for the clip-in aficionado. If you’re not keen on the angry wasp colour scheme, it’s also available in all black.

Check out canyon’s crazy Disconnect concept

Moon Mizar Light

Price: £15.99

From: Raleigh.co.uk

Sadly it’s that time of year when the drawing darkness is beginning to catch riders out. Evening rides are starting to strain the eyes and thoughts turn to bringing a light. Why not start with the Moon Mizar? This tiny front light pumps out enough lumens to get you through the worst and into the pub in one piece. USB rechargeable and with a neat magnetic bracket, it pumps out 40 lumens on constant or 100 lumen flash mode.

Niterider Lumina 1100 Boost light

Price: £110.00

From: 2pure.co.uk

And if the little light from Moon isn’t enough then you could go for something like NiteRider’s Lumina 1100. As it’s name suggests it has up to 1100 lumens at your disposal for proper relief from the dark. It can charge in as little as three hours and will happily pump out a useable 450 lumens for the same amount of time or the full 1100 for about an hour. Keep an eye out for it featuring in our upcoming light test.

Duck Smart Bike Ezee bike wash

Price: £6.99 (500ml)

From: duck-smart.com

You know those times when your bike is a bit grubby, but you really don’t want to give it a proper wash? Well Bike Ezee might just be the thing. It’s a ‘dry’ wash, which means you don’t need to add water. Just put some on a cloth or use a spray bottle and wipe away. It’s safe to use on disk brakes as it contains no PTFE and will also act as a protectant, topping dirt sticking to the bike. It also smells pretty good too.

Wheels Manufacturing Press fit BB adaptor

Price: £69.99

From: Madison.co.uk

As anyone with a press fit bottom bracket will testify, it isn’t long before the dreaded creaking starts. If you are running a SRAM GXP chainset then you can get this nifty BB from Wheels manufacturing that will eliminate the creaking permanently. By threading the two halves and tightening into the frame it won’t be going anywhere in a hurry.

Sorting out a creaking BB

It’s also available for Shimano users and several variations to suit any frame. This one comes with Enduro angular contact bearings but it also comes with ABEC 3 bearings (£59.99) or a ceramic bearing version (£99.99), in either red or black.

That’s it for this week. Arrivals will be taking a break next week as we stuff ourselves silly on Curry Wurst whilst bringing you the best from Eurobike.