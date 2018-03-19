Specialized Rockhopper 2018 range explained

A practical guide to Specialized's entry-level, 'proper' hardtail MTB range

The Specialized Rockhopper remains one of the most popular choices for beginners and riders wishing to indulge in their first real mountain bike.

This is thanks in part to the frame quality, sensible and stable geometry and reliable spec sheets. The Specialized Stumpjumper might take pride of place as Specialized’s most recognised model but the Specialized Rockhopper name has been synonymous with mid-point hardtails almost as long.

Specialized has four Rockhopper models to choose from; Sport, Comp, Expert and Pro. They all share the same frame in terms of material and geometry but each has differing levels of componentry, reflecting varying price points. The other thing they have in common is wheel size, all Rockhoppers share 29″ wheels. This is a reflection on their intended use, as a bike for getting the miles in cross country and trail riding and for general, recreational off-road use.

The Specialized Rockshopper frame

The common thread that ties the Rockhoppers together is a shared aluminium hardtail frame. This is made from Specialized’s own A1 aluminium, a metal similar to 6061 aluminium. It features a tapered head tube to make it compatible with the latest tapered-steerer suspension forks and a threaded bottom bracket for reliable, creak free performance. Cable routing on the latest frame is internal to create a smooth silhouette but this does make maintenance a little more involved. The rear triangle features more traditional 135x9mm quick release dropouts rather than the more modern bolt-through spacing.

All the Rockhoppers are also based around size specific suspension travel; XS having 80mm, Small and Medium 90mm whilst Large and Extra Large have 100mm of movement.

Specialized Rockhopper Sport

Price: £550.00

The entry into the Rockhopper range combines the A1 aluminium frame with a budget SR Suntour suspension fork. This fork uses a coil spring to provide the movement and as such has less ability to tune performance to specific rider weight or riding style. Drivetrain and brakes are both provided by Shimano. Wheels are a combination of Shimano hubs and Specialized alloy rims.

Spec highlights:

SR Suntour XCT, coil spring w/MCD (Multi-Circuit Damping) suspension fork.

Shimano 3×8 speed drivetrain, featuring Altus front derailleur and Acera rear derailleur.

Shimano BR-M315 hydraulic disc brakes. 180/160mm front rotor (frame size dependent), 160mm rear.

Shimano Centre Lock hubs, Specialized Stout XC 25 alloy rims, Specialized Ground Control Sport 29×2.1″ front tyre/Specialized Fast Trak Sport 29×2.0″ rear tyre.

Specialized 720mm width handlebar, Specialized Henge Sport saddle.

The Sport is the only model in the range not to be available in a female specific version.

Specialized Rockhopper Comp

Price: £599

Moving up to the Comp sees a major improvement to the suspension fork, moving to an air sprung SR Suntour XCM. This enables the rider to properly tune the suspension action to suit rider weight. The drivetrain is boosted to 3×9 speed. Even the tyres feature a healthy boost of girth and tread, with a more appropriate 29×2.3″ front tyre for added handling confidence and a grippier rear tyre. It’s also available in a female specific version with a lighter damping tune for the suspension fork, specific saddle and narrower handlebar.

Spec highlights:

SR Suntour XCM suspension fork, air spring w/MCD.

Shimano Acera/Altus drivetrain, 3×9 speed

Shimano BR-M315 hydraulic disc brakes, 180/160mm front rotor (frame size dependent), 160mm rear.

Shimano Centre Lock hubs, Specialized Stout XC 25 alloy rims, Specialized Ground Control Sport 29×2.3″ front tyre/Specialized Ground Control Sport 29×2.1″ rear tyre.

Specialized 720mm width handlebar, Specialized Henge Sport saddle.

Specialized Rockhopper Expert

Price: £750

Weight reduction and refinement is the name of the game with the Expert. The major difference is once again the fork. It’s still made by SR Suntour but this time it’s the XCR model. It’s lighter, has better quality internals and a remote, handlebar located lockout for quick adjustment to suit the terrain. Specialized has also equipped the Expert with a durable Shimano Deore rear derailleur. There’s also a colour choice between a stealthy black and a bright purple version.

Spec highlights:

SR Suntour XCR-Air suspension fork, air spring, rebound adjustment, alloy steerer, remote lockout.

Shimano Altus/Acera/Deore 3×9 speed drivetrain.

Shimano BR-M315 hydraulic disc brakes, 180/160mm front rotor (frame size dependent), 160mm rear.

Shimano Centre Lock hubs, Specialized Stout XC 25 alloy rims, Specialized Ground Control Sport 29×2.3″ front tyre/Specialized Ground Control Sport 29×2.1″ rear tyre.

Specialized 720mm width handlebar, Specialized Henge Sport saddle.

Female specific option available.

Specialized Rockhopper Pro

Price: £950

Befitting the top of the line model, it’s all change with the Pro. Yes, the frame stays the same but there are significant changes with the fork, wheels, drivetrain and brakes. First up, the Pro moves to a Manitou Markhor suspension fork. Not only is Manitou a more recognised suspension brand but the Markhor has stiffer 30mm stanchions for improved steering and performance. Shimano is still in charge of the drivetrain but the Rockhopper Pro goes to more up-to-date, 2×10 speed shifting controlled by ‘proper’, MTB proof Deore and SLX components. The wheels see an improvement to Specialized’s lighter Stout XC SL 25 rims. Finally the brakes are upgraded to Shimano BR-M365 with better lever ergonomics and lighter callipers.

Spec highlights: