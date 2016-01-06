Steve Peat: “I don’t think enduro is a good professional sport”

Steve Peat has struck out at enduro in a new video interview from French website VTOPO.

At 3:07 in the video Peat says: “For me, enduro is a weird one, I don’t think it’s a good, professional sport. There’s a lot of cheating that goes on, the guys live at the venues and stay there for weeks at a time

“Enduro is fun, if I want to have a weekend on my bike and riding with my friends then enduro is perfect for that, but as a professional sport it’s not my kind of thing.”

Peat raced in the Enduro World Series in 2013 and even bagged a top ten finish in Val d’Allos. The Steve Peat Syndicate, a race team supported by Steve Peat, also has an enduro squad with ten riders.

Peat has announced his retirement from racing downhill World Cups at the end of 2016 and there was speculation he would continue his career at the Enduro World Series but this seems unlikely now.

Steve Peat also attacked the UCI in the interview. He said: “I don’t think they [the UCI] support downhill as best as they could. A lot of people in there are into road cycling and have been around road cycling and track cycling for many years and they prefer to back the disciplines that are in the Olympics rather than the good sports.”

Peat will return to action at the first downhill World Cup in Lourdes on April 9-10 and will race his final British World Cup at Fort William on June 4-5.

