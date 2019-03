Yet another 10 Best outing for this venerable Peak District classic, taking in the landmarks of Hollins Cross, Mam Tor, Rushup Edge, Roych Clough and Jacob’s Ladder.

It’s certainly not the most original of choices, but this 24km jaunt has just about everything you could want in a Peak District ride; stunning views, punishing rocks, gear-grinding climbs and smooth, flowing singletrack.