Malvern Hills, Worcestershire route

Malvern Hills, Worcestershire – 16km (10 miles)

This narrow fin of rock, that’s so visible from the M5 motorway, owes its prominence to the igneous and metamorphic rock from which it is hewn.

This combination of minerals is naturally resistant to the erosive wear and tear of the elements. It’s the geological equivalent of being dipped in a giant vat of some hideously expensive age-defying moisturiser.

But the Malverns’ Peter Pan predisposition is not the only reason we rate it as a winter riding destination; it also happens to be home to some seriously slinky singletrack.

Best of all it’s packed into such a slender ridge that you’re never far from civilisation should conditions deteriorate and you’re forced to beat an early retreat (to the pub).