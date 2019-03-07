Llangollen and The Berwyns, North Wales route

Relatively short ride but contains some superb riding.

Andy Lund is ex-spanner man to the Atherton racing team who now runs guiding company North Wales Trails.

This is a relatively short ride but contains some superb riding with three good technical descents on rocky terrain that allows it to be ridden in all weathers. The trails are quite wide and offer plenty of line choices and some high-speed boulder strewn descending. Climbing on double track, and being linked by quiet road sections in secluded valleys, with big mountain views over to the Berwyns, it’s a great route to really enjoy this part of Wales.