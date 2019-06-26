mbr summer 2019

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

On the cover

Daniel Schaefer and Julia Hoffman drop in on the smoky mountain layers of British Columbia, Canada.

Photographer: Mattias Fredriksson

Best of British

Pace Cycles brought a radically fresh approach to design when it launched its first mountain bike in 1989. Now, 30 years later, it has a new full-suspension bike in the pipeline, inspired by motocycles and driven by owner/designer Adrian Carter’s singular attitude.

Catalan Cream

With the chance to ride from the summit to the sea, nothing quite beats the Pyrenees for sheer trail diversity. And it’s all run by an expat couple from their old mill in the fiercely independent Catalan region.

First Rides

We find out whether Transition’s fancy carbon Sentinel has got your back, check out 29er specialists Niner’s unlikely foray into small wheels and Pivot’s modestly made-over Shuttle e-bike.

Longtermers

With the Megavalanche looming, Ben tries to lose his inhibitions and get to grips with flat pedals. Benji gets deflated at the continuing run of punctures suffered by his Vitus, Roo laments the weight of his GT and Laura is forced to chuck her Rocky Mountain’s wheels in the bin. Finally, Jamie delivers his verdict on the YT Capra.

Produc

Troy Lee has created some iconic full-face helmets over the years. Will the lightweight Stage join the hallowed status of the D2 and D3? We’ve also got knee pads on test from Seven IDP and 100%, a minimal pack from Camelbak, eyewear from Smith and Joystick’s burly cockpit offering.

Saddles

For a couple of rails, a bit of plastic and some padding, a saddle can sure make or break your ride. To ensure you’re sitting comfortably, we’ve ridden eight of the latest models, from old faves to fresh contenders.

Grips

The other half of the comfort equation, grips are cheap and easily replaced, but play a huge part in providing control, confidence and shock absorption.

Entry-level full-suspension

Normally a no-go zone for anything except Calibre’s superlative Bossnut, this year two modified contenders have come out swinging, along with a completely new model from Merida. Can Giant, Jamis or Merida knock Calibre off its perch?

Bikes in this Issue

Calibre Bossnut Evo

Giant Stance 2

GT Sensor Carbon Elite

Jamis Dakar A2

Merida One Twenty 400

Niner RIP 9 RDO 27.5

Nukeproof Mega 290 Pro

Pivot Shuttle Team

Rocky Mountain Altitude Alloy 50

Transition Sentinel Carbon GX

Vitus Sentier 27 VRS

YT Capra 29 CF Pro Race

Fit and Fast

Get the most from a coaching session and really see your skills reach the next level.

Skills: Ride Faster

How to set-up your mind, body and bike to be able to ride faster with more control.

Andy Barlow from Dirt School, with the help of willing reformed roadie assistant, James, shows you the secrets.

Buzz

North Wales has no shortage of DH and freeride hotspots, all vying to offer the biggest thrills. But a raft new trails and improvements aim to take the area back to its trail-riding roots, with the kind of singletrack mere mortals can savour.

Afterimage

As gifted with bike handling skills as he is creative with applying them, Chris Akrigg chooses the photo that best sums up his unique style.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…