MBR May 2023 – 288

The latest issue of MBR is out now, and as ever it’s packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride. Here’s what you’ll find inside MBR May 2023.

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

On the Cover

Stone Age man Ash Smith rides his latest creation. Photographer: Pete Scullion.

Features

Llandegla

Flattened by the fiercest storm in a decade, One Planet Adventure set out to reopen, replant, and rebuild. Two years on from the devastation, we head along to ride the famous trail centre.

On the cover: Stone King Rally

Natural successor to the famous Trans Provence, the Stone King Rally is a mult-day enduro race through some of the baddest (meaning good) trails in the world. Organiser Ash Smith takes us round.

Bikes and gear

First Rides

First rides on SRAM’s new XX Eagle AXS e-bike transmission, the Canyon Neuron 6, and Zerode Katipo Deluxe.

Longtermers

Outdoorsman James Bracey has spent more time in the workshop than the trails this month, bleeding brakes and servicing his suspension on the Pivot Firebird Pro. Plus updates on the Specialized Kenevo SL lightweight eeb, Sonder Signal hardtail and Privateer 141 Ohlins.

Product

On test this month: Scott’s Trail Storm waterproof pants, Topeak Torq Stick 4-20Nm, Squirt Cycling Products Super Concentrate, Cannondale Essential Floor Pump, DMR Vault Mag pedals, 7Mesh Chilco Thermal Anorak, Specialized Hillbilly GRID Gravity T9 tyre, and loads more.

Tested: Shoes

Clips or flats? The debate will live on forever, but we’ve got you covered with five sets of flatties reviewed, and five sets of clip-ins on test.

Biketest: E-bikes

What’s the best direct sales e-bike you can buy right now? We test the Canyon Spectral:ON CF9, Vitus E-Sommet VRX, and YT Decoy Core 4 to find out.

Bikes featured this issue:

Canyon Neuron 6

Canyon Spectral:ON CF9

Pivot Firebird Pro

Privateer 141 Ohlins

Specialized Turbo Kenevo SL Comp

Sonder Signal ST GX

Vitus E-Sommet VRX

YT Decoy Core 4

Zerode Katipo Deluxe

How to

Buzz: E-bike training

The extra weight of an e-bike motor, battery and supporting hardwear makes for more stress on your body. Fit4Racing’s Jonny Thompson shows us how to train for the gain.

Skills: E-bike skills part 3

Dirt School shows us how to get the most from your e-biking riding, with tips on using the bike’s weight for speed and control.

The Buzz: Ride Smart

The best smartphone apps to boost your riding, guiding, maintenance and more.

Column: Guy Kesteven

Bikes are fun, right? But what makes one bike a pleasure to ride, and another a pain? Guy’s rule is, don’t get too serious about it and just have ‘fun’.