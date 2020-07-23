MBR August 2020

Want the latest MBR delivered to your door every month? Check out our latest subscription offer, or try MBR’s digital editions on iPad, Android, Kindle and more…

The latest issue of MBR is out now, packed full of inspiring ideas and routes to help you find new places to get out and ride.

What about the magazine itself? Here’s a taste of what you’ll find inside…

On the Cover

Tahnée Seagrave enjoys summer in North Wales. Photographer: Saskia Dugon

Hong Kong Heights

One of the world’s most densely populated cities, Hong Kong is home to over seven million people all packed into a peninsula just over 1,000km2. Hans Rey and Martin Maes go in search of the surprising wealth of mountain bike trails sharing the real estate and snaking through the country parks.

Bike geometry 101: Part 3

In parts one and two we explained how your bike’s geometry effects its handling through weight distribution, then went on to detail how you can tweak that geometry for a better riding experience. Now in the final part we look at why manufacturers’ own data is a mixed bag, and how you can gather your own information to really own your ride.

First Rides

The latest Santa Cruz to receive the tunnel shock treatment is the 5010, the brand’s short travel 27.5in trail bike. Plus we try out the latest fork from RockShox, called the Dub it’s the brand’s burliest single crown to date, with 38mm stanchions and up to 180mm travel: And ride Orange’s Stage Evo LE, now with less travel.

Longtermers

The Render is Radon’s first go at an e-bike, with 140mm travel, 29er wheels, a carbon front triangle and 625Wh battery it’s a healthy addition to the longtermer fleet. Plus updates on the Scott Ransom Contessa, NS Synonym, Canyon Strive, Nukeproof Reactor and Cannondale Habit.

Product

The Giro Manifest is one of the most high tech helmets you can buy (and also one of the most expensive) – we put it to the test. Plus reviews of the new ChangeINbag dignity saver, Pearl Izumi Elevate kneepad, Nukeproof Horizon carbon bar V2, Five Ten Trail Cross LT shoe, and Alpina Rootage helmet, Specialized 2FO Flat 1.0 shoe, Race Face Khyber Baggy short, and Peaty’s Tubeless Conversion Kit.

Tested: Saddles

Getting comfy on your bike is essential, and made all the easier with the latest breed of saddles from Fizik, SDG, Fabric, Ergon, WTB, Ergon, and Specialized. What’s changed? They come in a range of sizes, with snub noses to prevent short snagging, wider seats, better padding. We’ve put bums on 12 seats this month, testing six women’s specific perches and six men’s.

Bike test: enduro bikes

What’s the best race-ready enduro bike you can buy for £5,000? We’ve got three of the most sorted 29in bikes on test to try and figure it out: the Specialized Enduro Elite Whyte G170 Works 29 V2 and Nukeproof Mega 290c Factory.

Bikes in this Issue

Antidote Carbonjack 29

Cannondale Habit Carbon 3

Canyon Strive CF 8.0

NS Synonym TR2

Nukeproof Mega 290c Factory

Nukeproof Reactor 290C Elite

Orange Stage Evo LE

Radon Render 10.0

Santa Cruz 5010cc X01 Reserve

Scott Contessa Ransom 910

Specialized Enduro Elite

Specialized Status 160

Whyte G170 Works 29 V2

Get fit for riding

Can’t ride as much as you’d like? Check out the first of our three ride replacement workouts from experts Fit4Racing – it’s all about how to get fitter, faster and stronger at home, with no kit, little space but lots of technique.

Skills: Coach your mates

One of the best ways to become a better rider is to learn from your mates. Dirt School’s Andy Barlow shows us how to construct the perfect environment for nurturing skills and experience and learning from one another… all without losing friends by the end of the day.

Sold out

Where have all the bikes gone? From online retailers to bricks and mortar bike shops, decent bikes have been increasingly hard to find. Is there a supply side problem thanks to Covid, or has there been a bike boom fuelling demand? We ask the industry.

Mailbox

Our star letter this month asks, why are there so few women in mbr?

My best trail

Hannah Barnes lives and breathes the Highlands, but her favourite trail can actually be found much further from home, in Israel.