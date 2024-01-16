YT Capra Core 5 gets an Ohlins coil shock, choice of 29er or mullet wheels, and a £6,000 pricetag

Top of the Capra range, the new Core 5 gets SRAM X0 Eagle groupset, Öhlins suspension, and a choice of MX or 29in wheels

YT has added a new range-topping model to the Core range of enduro bikes – the Core 5. It’s available for £5,999 and in either 29in or mullet setups. It comes with a SRAM X0 Transmission drivetrain and Öhlins suspension front and rear. We rode the YT Capra Core 4 back in 2021, so will it match up to its predecessor? Or even make the list of the best enduro mountain bikes?

YT Industries Capra Core 5 need to know:

Two models: Capra Core 5 MX and Capra Core 5 29

Both models priced at £5,999

SRAM X0 Eagle groupset

Available in 5 sizes

Öhlins suspension front and rear

What’s new?

The Core isn’t a new bike, but the Core 5 is. It’s the new, top-of-the-range model that’s set to go “Fast. As. F**k.” Pardon YT’s French. It’s an enduro performance oriented bike, with an Ultra Modulus carbon fibre frame. This is lighter than YT’s High Modulus layup, but claims to provide the same level of strength. Interestingly, the bike comes with alloy wheels courtesy of a Crankbrothers Synthesis Enduro Alloy and Industry Nine 1/1 combination.

YT says that the choice of wheels is because the rims use profiles that are specifically tuned with “unique spoke counts to improve ride quality.” The hub offers 90 points of engagement, with snappy pedalling performance. Interestingly, this is the first Core model to use Öhlins suspension. Namely, the Öhlins’ RXF38 M.2 fork (with 165mm of trave on the 29in model and 170 on the MX version).

So while the frame design itself doesn’t look to be new, the material is. This means the full builds only weigh 15.6kg for the MX version, and 15.7kg for the 29in.

YT Industries Capra Core 5

What else does this enduro-mastering bike feature? Well, like the Core 4, it’s got room for a water bottle. Namely, the TM6000, which sounds more spaceship than plastic bottle, but we digress. For those who love a bit of on-bike storage, the Crankbrothers SOS Tube Stash comes with a tyre lever and plugs to get you out of any trailside trouble. It’s capable for racing, too, with the V4L kinematic controls keeping you in charge of the suspension travel.

Spec wise and the Core 5 comes with a Maxxis Assegai and DHR II tyre combination. The groupset is courtesy of SRAM’s X0 Transmission, and is paired with SRAM Code RSC brakes and HS2 rotors. It also uses a YT Postman dropper, which comes with an updated rail clamp design to lower the stack height. Finishing kit comes as a Renthal Fatbar or Apex cockpit, ODI grips and an SDG saddle.

Sizes S – XXL are available, and you get a choice of two colours: Black Magic or Liquid Metal.

The bikes are available to buy direct from YT only.

https://www.yt-industries.com