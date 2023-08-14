Yeti SB135 – 27.5in wheel trail bikes ain’t dead!

At least not according to Yeti... with the recently released 27.5in wheel SB135

Instead of the now-almost-default full 29er, or on-trend mixed wheel ‘mullet’ set up this new Yeti SB135 uses dinky 27.5in wheels front and rear. The thinking is it’ll suit riders out there who feel that modern bikes have grown too big and stable, who yearn for a more playful ride, and are happy to sacrifice a little bit of speed to jib about a little on the bike. It’s also there to better fit small riders, kids and adults, who struggle to fit on modern bikes.

Here’s where it gets really cool then, Yeti has gone to some lengths to do this, specifically by designing a different frame for sizes small and extra small. And we do mean different, the shock mounts to the downtube not the top tube on littlest bikes in the range, which allows for a lower standover height, great seatpost insertion, and retaining space for a water bottle. The upshot is the SB135 will fit riders down to 150cm – or your average 12-year-old.

Sizing and geometry is all very modern of course, the five sizes span reach measurements from 400 up to 504mm, while the head angle sits at 65.4º and the effective seat tube at 77º.

Yeti also promises that the new suspension bikes (oh yes, there’s more than just the SB135 going on) will boast greater reliability. The famous Switch Infinity gets an update and now uses a floating collet pivot design, with standard sized cartridge bearings pressed into the linkage assembly, all leading to better alignment and smoother suspension.

Details on the new bike are scarce but we can tell you it has 135mm travel and a 150mm fork, uses a threaded BB, universal derailleur hanger (UDH), takes a 200mm dropper, fully enclosed internal cable routing and new downtube protection courtesy of dual density rubber.

There are five builds stretched across two levels of carbon frame to choose from, top-end Turq series, and C Series with a little more weight for a little less money.

Yeti has gone with Fox suspension, a 36 fork up front and a Float shock, with top models getting Factory level models. There are big volume 2.6in Maxxis 3C tyres front and rear, presumably to bolster grip and cushioning on the small wheels, while a Fox Transfer dropper post, DT Swiss wheels, four piston brakes, ODI Elite Pro grips and 180mm rotors complete all the builds.

yeticycles.com

silverfish-uk.com