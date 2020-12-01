Xmas gifts made for mountain bikers

Looking to treat the trail addict in your life this Christmas? We’ve got a host of gadgets and accessories that are too tempting to entrust to Santa

AMP HUMAN

Maximize your training effort, recover faster and extend your threshold with PR Lotion. Amp Human’s revolutionary InnerEdgeTM technology unlocks the world’s first and only lotion that delivers the natural electrolyte bicarb to working muscles. Bicarb is a proven performance tool with 40+ years of data and is proven to buffer acid build up in working muscles during exercise. PR Lotion is used by Tour de France winners, Ironman champions and Olympians to get more out of training and compete at your highest level. Apply PR Lotion before every workout and go harder, for longer. Starter Kit: £55 + free shipping within the UK. www.amphuman.co.uk

GARMIN

Get the most out of your rides with the Garmin Edge 530. This compact, colour display cycling computer offers a range of mountain bike dynamics: get proof of your epic jumps with metrics that track your jump count, jump distance and hang time, as well as Grit measurement, which rates the difficulty of a ride, and Flow, which measures how smoothly you descend a trail, so you have a score to beat next time you ride that trail.

It has integrated Trailforks data, including trail difficulty ratings. Advanced navigation capabilities, on- and off-road maps and route recalculation, as well as a range of cycling safety features to allow you to ride with peace of mind. www.garmin.com

VELOPAC

VeloPac Multitube Bandanas

Worn as a bandana, neckwarmer, facemask, balaclava etc these versatile windproof seamless micro bre tubes protect from whatever the elements throw at you! £10.00 each.

VeloPac RidePac

Organise your ride with a RidePac cyclists essentials case. Fits most jersey pockets and keeps your phone, cards, keys, cash etc safe in one handy protective case. From £20.00 each. www.velopac.cc

WOLFPACK CROSS TYRE

All-rounder with maximum control. Thanks to its unique rubber compound and the revolutionary profile, the CROSS offers maximum traction and control with minimal rolling resistance. The ToGuard rubber compound makes the Cross a good all-rounder for most UK trail centres and a particularly good choice as a front tyre for a marathon-type race, or as a rear tyre on a more aggressive set-up. The directional tread pattern offers excellent grip in muddy or rooty conditions while stiff sidewalls offer good lateral grip under cornering loads and over rough terrain. The ToGuard Compound offers excellent puncture protection. £44.99. www.wolfpacktyres.co.uk

EDCO THREE-4 DISC WHEELSET

Be quick on the climbs with this agile and light wheelset with its newly designed oval profile that is optimised for real-world riding conditions. The 34mm-deep, 21mm-internal-width rim maximises tyre profile width and makes for a light and agile tubeless-ready wheelset that is sti and responsive when putting the power down. The shallowest in the new range of wheels, this wheelset is for those who love to go uphill fast but want to win the reduced bunch sprint to the line, or get that new pb on their favourite climb. £989. www.edco-wheels.co.uk

EYEPOD EYEWEAR

Treat yourself to the ultimate in cyclingspecific prescription eyewear with a range of frames and inserts including polarising, yellow contrast, mirrored revo, aqua night vision and clear lenses. Includes cleaning cloth, sports band, hard and soft cases. To purchase call: 0844 456 20 20. Prescription lenses: SingleVision: £99 Bifocal: £129 Varifocal: £179. www.sportsglasses.online

LIVALL

LIVALL BH60SE is a multi-functional lightweight smart helmet that combines visibility with connectivity. The helmet has concealed LED lights and indicators (only visible when activated), handlebar remote control, stereo speakers, and Bluetooth technology to connect to your smartphone, making this the ideal helmet for the modern cyclist. The BH60SE features also include hand-free calling, voice navigation and an SOS alert system which tells emergency contacts that the rider has fallen off their bicycle. £99.99. www.livall.co.uk

NUASAN

Nuasan Active Bodycare Kit is the perfect gift for ethically-minded tness fans this Christmas. Natural, sustainable and tailored for active women and men, this fab kit contains our Nuasan Active Body Wash, enriched with arnica and magnesium for muscle recovery. The Body Wash contains Nuasan’s unique active ingredient L+pH Control, for long-lasting freshness. Also contains peppermint and macro-algae, ensuring you feel and smell great all day. The kit also includes our extra-large Nuasan Active Body Wipes, which are plant-based, 100% biodegradable and individually wrapped. Ingredients include L+pH Control for freshness, peppermint for cooling and aloe, bamboo and macro-algae for soothing. A large luxury micro ber sports towel completes the kit. #KeepMovingFeelGreat. Enter code BIKE at the checkout for a special discount plus free shipping! www.nuasan.com

EXPOSURE

Exposure Lights Bar Lights feature REFLEX Technology which automatically boosts light output when riding hard and fast and automatically dims it for slower sections such as climbs. This also optimises battery use, to provide extra light when needed and save it when not. REFLEX Ai technology achieves this by using data from 3D digital accelerometers – including a gyroscope and thermistors – and continually analysing the data to make seamless lumen output changes to make the ride the best it can be. Simply, it gives the rider the right lumens level at the right time automatically. You can just ride as there’s no button to find. www.exposurelights.com

MAGENE

The Magene C406 GPS is an ideal first entry-level bike computer. Functions include power, cadence, speed, heart rate, slope, distance, altitude, time, lap, ANT+ and Bluetooth connectivity. The C406 GPS is compatible with a wide variety of training devices and syncs data using the Magene Utility app or Strava. Supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo and BeiDou global navigation satellite systems. There’s a customisable screen of training data, a backlight with night mode and a 2.5in FSTN screen that’s easy to see in all light conditions. 3.5 hours charging gives 30 hours of battery life, storage capacity is 8MB, weight is just 8g and waterproofing is rated IPX6. Comes with an aerodynamic mount. www.magenefitness.com

CATEYE

AMPP 800 and Rapid X2 Kinetic Light Set

The AMPP 800 is the perfect light to manage all conditions on the road or trails with a wide range of setting and features including the low battery indicator. The new AMPP800 has incredible front & side visibility to ensure that you have the ability to see all around you. The set comes paired with the very effective Rapid X2 Kinetic rear light. A 50 lumen rear light with a built in acceleration sensor for Kinetic Mode that automatically changes the light from Low or Flashing mode, to High Constant mode to perform as a traditional brake light.

CAMELBAK

Podium Dirt Bottle

The premium cycling bottle for mountain bikers who prioritise performance and functionality above all else. The Mud Cap keeps dirt and dust out of your bottle while the secure cage fit means you’ll be able to swig and stow your bottle with confidence. Like all CamelBak Podium® bottles, it features our high flow, self-sealing cap, easy-to-clean interface and easy-to-squeeze design.

