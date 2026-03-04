Watch MBR’s latest video: SRAM’s New 7-speed Wireless XX DH Transmission is slimmer and stronger

SRAM’s new XX DH Transmission brings wireless shifting technology to the fast-paced world of downhill racing and, in this new video, MBR's Alan Muldoon gets the lowdown from the brand

MBR’s Al Muldoon sits down with Flynn George, SRAM’s product manager for MTB drivetrains, to discuss all the details on the latest tech, which brings a lot of SRAM’s existing transmission features to a new compact 7-speed DH package.

Al also gives his initial ride impressions of the new 7-speed wireless XX DH Transmission. While not cheap, it does bring genuine improvements in shifting under load, chain management and noise reduction, so fingers crossed SRAM will follow up with GX AXS and a mechanical transmission option for privateer racers.

