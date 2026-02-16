Watch: MBR’s first look at the DJI-powered Velduro Rogue high-pivot enduro e-bike

The Velduro Rogue broke cover as a 3D printed mock up at the China Cycle Show in May last year. It's a high-pivot enduro e-bike powered by the DJI Avinox M1 motor and MBR has just been sent one for testing. Before Danny Milner gets out riding on the Rogue, though, he's taken it to the workshop and measured the weight, geometry and travel.

If you’ve been wondering what Danny Milner and Alan Muldoon have been up to, then wonder no more and head straight on over to MBR’s Youtube channel. Yep, that’s right, the gents are back and bringing you the latest mountain bike tech via the medium of moving pictures.

The comeback video sees Danny take a first look at the Velduro Rogue – checking out the weight, geometry and travel stats. Hailing from New Zealand, the Rogue is fitted with the much-hyped Avinox M1 motor with an 800wph battery in the downtube which delivers a 1000 watts of peak power and a 120NM of peak torque.

The Velduro Rogue – which was first shown in Shanghai last year – is one of the first Avinox-powered electric mountain bikes available as a frame-only, making it an attractive option for anyone who has a box of parts sitting in the garage. With a Fox Float X2 shock the price is £5,000, or £4,500 without a shock. There are also two complete builds. In this video Danny measures up the £9,000 Rogue R with Fox Factory suspension that he’s been sent to test, but there will also be a Rogue X later in the spring for £6,750.

