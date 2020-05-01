Virtually ride with Ben Cathro, Sam Hill, Nina Hoffmann and more on Wahoo Shred Sessions

Begins on May 6th and will continue every Wednesday and Saturday

A month of virtual series of group rides featuring famous mountain bikers starts next week. Cathro, Hill, Hoffman, MacDonald, Moseley and more.

Wahoo Shred Sessions press release

Wahoo Shred Sessions Aim to Unite Mountain Bikers on Zwift During Uncertain Times

There will be a total of 24 rides over the course of four weeks covering all time zones twice weekly. Complete information on the rides, including a separate list of times in other times zones and instructions for signing up, can be found here.

With many trails closed, and athletes choosing to ride indoors in order to more easily maintain social distance, Wahoo has decided to help mountain bikers connect with some of the sport’s biggest stars through the Wahoo Shred Sessions series.

The Wahoo Shred Sessions will kick off on May 6th and will continue every Wednesday and Saturday (time zone dependent) in May, with three times offered throughout each day to ensure that athletes in most time zones will be able to join. Each ride will feature a different Pro MTB rider serving as a ride leader, who will be available to chat with ride participants and ensure that the ride stays at a civil, inclusive pace where cyclists can ride together and commiserate about the challenges facing our community during this unprecedented global health crisis.

“With trails closed in many places, or too crowded to allow safe riding, we wanted to give mountain bike athletes the chance to ride together and socialise in a safe environment,” said Colin Eustace, Vice President of Global Marketing for Wahoo. “For many mountain bikers, this is a special opportunity to ride with some of the sport’s biggest stars – the kind of interaction that would be singular and memorable, with or without a global pandemic.”

EWS Rider Caro Gehrig said; “When I approached our sponsor Wahoo to organise a single ride for the Enduro World Series riders I never thought a few weeks later we would end up at this and find ourselves with a list of the most decorated riders in the world keen to take part in a whole series! With no racing happening it is an amazing opportunity for the athletes and fans alike to ride together. It’s a cool way to stay connected and fit at the same time through these troubled times, I can’t thank Wahoo & Zwift enough for providing this virtual meeting ground. I can’t wait to meet some other riders and MTB fans!”

While the weekly rides are intended to be casual and social, the month will conclude with an MTB ‘Royal Rumble’ to give everyone the chance to race each other, just for fun.

Rides leaders will include Troy Brosnan, Brook Macdonald, Noga Korem, Sam Hill, Anita and Caro Gehrig and over 50 other Pro’s across Downhill, Cross-Country and Enduro.