A great Scottish downhill racer on an iconic track. Celebrating all things good, about the Fort.

The UCI has confirmed that Leogang will host a limited number of spectators, but that is scant consolation for Fort William fans.

By far the most popular and iconic World Cup downhill venue, Fort William will be missed by all this season. But this has not stopped the 2020 World Cup overall winner, from visiting it.

Even outside of a race run, any time spent on the hill at Fort William is worthy and Saracen’s Matt Walker recently had a great time sending his downhill bike down the Scottish track.

Although Matt would have preferred to be racing at Fort William, especially on what could have been the 20th anniversary of its World Cup venue status, he settled for producing a stirring edit.

Matt looks ready to defend his title

Thanks to the generosity of Nevis Range authorities, Matt and his Madison Saracen team could use Fort William for filming. The result is a great homage to the track.

This weekend was originally scheduled for the Fort William World Cup round, and it would have been Matt’s effectively home race, but alas, that was not to be.

What could have been a symbolically frustrating feedback loop of disappointment, has been turned into a celebration of Scottish downhill mountain biking, by its most decorated current rider. And judged on his speed in this video, Matt is more than ready for the 2021 World Cup season opener, in June, at Leogang.