Tidworth bike park – part of the B1KE network – reopens after undergoing a big trail upgrade programme

The freeride-style bike park in Wiltshire has reopened its doors to riders after a long rebuild, and it looks better than ever.

Tidworth bike park, one of the B1KE venues that includes Wind Hill, Rogate, and S4P in Milford, has re-opened after closing for the summer to upgrade several of the park’s trails. It re-opened on 31 August, with new jumps and features all designed and built by the B1KE team. There have also been upgrades to the park’s drainage, in an effort to keep it open all-year-round.

What’s new at Tidworth bike park?

Since it closed earlier this year, the team at Tidworth have been busy making some big upgrades to the existing lines in the park. The freeride White Line has a new ladder drop feature as well as a new ending to the trail, while the Oblivian freeride line (yes, the name is inspired by the infamous rollercoaster at Alton Towers) has been given multiple line choices, so riders can challenge themselves further and get even more creative.

The Humps and Bumps jump progression trail has seen a big overhaul, with new, bigger jumps as well as a more refined skills area. This hopes to appeal to both skilled jumpers and beginners looking to get their wheels off the ground for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B1ke Ltd. (@b1kemtb)



It sounds like the park has had a pretty big revamp, and there are now several trail splits and options for riders. Perhaps most importantly, however, is the improvement to the park’s drainage. This should mean that it can become a year-round destination – a challenging task given the chalky soil on which the park sits. The park management has plans to keep it open 7 days a week, so these developments should stand it in good stead if the crowds appear.

What’s at Tidworth bike park?

There’s a nice mix of freeride and downhill tracks at the park, and it’s among the first of its kind down South. It was initially built over 13 years ago by the community, but has since joined the B1KE network – which also runs Wind Hill and Rogate among others.

So what’s there? The downhill lines include 1 blue, 3 reds and 1 black and offer plenty of different types of trails to ride and build your confidence on. The Hooper Struve line is their ‘signature race line’ and the home of the Hooper HooHaa. There are drops, doubles and rock gardens for you to pick your way through as well as the ‘Coffin Drop’ and a new finish.

The freeride lines include 2 reds, 1 black and a jumping progression area. Humps & Bumps, the skills area has been a focus of the recent upgrades and now has plenty of bigger jumps.

What to know before your visit to Tidworth

You need to be a B1KE member to ride the park, and there are a few membership choices. These include a ‘PAYG+’ option, which is £1 to join, and allows you to purchase a Day Pass for £12.50 before each visit. It also gives you access to coaching sessions at the parks.

The second option is designed for more regular visitors, and starts at £130 per year for a youth membership and £190 for an adult membership. The Network membership allows you to ride any of the parks in the B1KEPARK network as many times as you’d like.

Alternatively, there is the PAY-5 membership, which costs £75 per year for under 18s, and £95 for adults. This allows you to pay £5 per visit instead of £15.

There is also a family membership option, which costs £550 per year and allows 2 adults and 2 under 18s access to the Network membership. Find out more at the B1KE website here.