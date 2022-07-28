The updated Norco Fluid offers all-round performance and future-proof upgradeability

Norco update the Fluid FS with more travel, size-specific geometry tweaks, updated suspension and more size options

The newly updated Norco Fluid is designed to bring together the features and geometry expert riders need in a package that’s designed to allow beginner and intermediate riders to develop… and with a bike design that has upgradeability built in. A blend of elements that we’d expect to see in the best mountain bikes, and the Fluid has the potential to join their ranks.

Norco Fluid FS need to know:

Custom tuned rear shocks by Fox and X-Fusion

Aluminium frame

4-piston hydraulic disc brakes and 1x drivetrains on all models

Wide size range from S to XXL

Long-travel dropper seatpost on all models

The top line is that the Fluid is a 29in-wheel trail bike, with 130mm frame travel and 140mm front travel, built around an aluminium frame. This means an increase in travel of 10mm front and rear over the previous incarnation of the Fluid FS.

The longer version is that this is a bike that’s designed to live up to an impressive target; ‘every rider, every trail’. Norco has created a bike and a series of builds that should mean that whatever model your budget takes you to, whatever size bike you go for, you’ll get a really capable ride that will help you progress your skills if you’re early in your mountain bike journey, or ride hard and fast on if you’re a more advanced rider.

And you’ll get a bike that you can tweak to fit now, and easily upgrade parts on in the future.

Norco calls this its Ride Aligned Designed System.

“We implemented our exclusive Ride Aligned Designed System to make the new Fluid easily and precisely tunable for rider height, weight, experience and morphology – this is technology that has only been available on our top-end bikes ‘til now,” said Product Manager Paul Burnett. “But when you acknowledge that not every rider can justify the budget for a top-of-the-line carbon fibre dream machine – that’s when designing bikes gets super challenging – and fun!”

Norco Fluid FS geometry, suspension and spec

There are two main parts to this approach. The first is getting geometry and bike design that really works for trail riding.

Norco has opted to create this bike in aluminium for all models, including the top spec one. It’s also got a size range from S up to XXL, which suit riders from 5’1” to 6’7”. With each size increase, the stack and reach, seat tube length and standover height, chainstay length and effective seat angle all change to ensure each size provides the same ride experience.

A head angle of 65 degrees is paired with an effective seat tube angle of 76 degrees on the small up to 77.3 degrees.

In terms of suspension, each RockShox or X-Fusion shock has been custom tuned, and tuned to each size. Increased leverage curve progression proves support with improved rebound characteristics.

If this is all sounding like the Norco Fluid is getting pretty close to the Norco Optic, and while Norco recognises they originated from a similar place, it also states that they are very different, with the Fluid focussed on a well-rounded, do everything trail experience.

The attention to detail on componentry is impressive, and runs right the way through the bike from nose to tail, and from the top model right down to the entry level option.

This includes things like 800mm bars that can be cut down to fit rider preference, 4-piston hydraulic disc brakes that provide strong stopper power and control.

Long-travel dropper seatposts, ranging from 150mm to 200mm on the L, XL and XXL, mean that getting the saddle out of the way for technical descents is easy.

The 29er wheels are built with Stan’s tubeless-compatible rims, sealed bearing boost-spaced hubs and fitted with nicely wide 2.4in Vittoria and Goodyear rubber, also tubeless compatible.

So the spec is very much ready to roll, and Norco state it aimed to put the very best it could find for the intended use and cost of each model. But Norco also built in a bike that should be easily upgradeable, or make it easy for evolving riders to swap things over as they work out their preferences.

There’s clearance for up to 2.6in wide tyres, and for brake rotors up to 200mm. Component compatibility has, Norco states, been based on the most common industry standards which should mean no searching around down the back of the internet to find bits that will fit.

Norco Fluid FS models and spec

Norco Fluid FS 1

Price: $4,449 USD $4,999 CAD

Colours: Green Chrome

Frame: 6061 Aluminium front triangle, seat stay and chainstay, 130mm travel

Fork: Fox Float 34 GRIP2 140mm travel

Shock: Fox Float X Performance Elite custom tuned

Drivetrain: Shimano XT/Praxis 12spd drivetrain with TRP Trail EVO 4-pison 203/180mm brakes

Seatpost: SDG Tellis long travel size specific dropper seatpost

Sizes: S to XXL

Norco Fluid FS 2

Price: $3,599 USD $3,999 CAD

Colours: Blue Copper, Silver Black

Frame: 6061 Aluminium front triangle, seat stay and chainstay, 130mm travel

Fork: Marzocchi Bomber Z2 140mm travel

Shock: Fox Float X Performance custom tuned

Drivetrain: Shimano XT/SLX/Praxis 12spd drivetrain with TRP Slate EVO 4-piston 203/180mm brakes

Seatpost: SDG Tellis long travel size specific dropper seatpost

Sizes: S to XXL

Norco Fluid FS 3

Price: $2,999 USD $3,399 CAD

Colours: Blue Silver, Grey Silver

Frame: 6061 Aluminium front triangle, seat stay and chainstay, 130mm travel

Fork: Rockshox 35 Silver TK 140mm travel

Shock: X-Fusion 02 Pro R AV custom tuned

Drivetrain: SRAM SX Eagle with Tektro HD745 4-piston 180mm brakes

Seatpost: SDG Tellis long travel size specific dropper seatpost

Sizes: S to XXL

Norco Fluid FS 4