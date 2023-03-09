The updated Focus Raven hardtail is built for adventure

With the cross-country season ahead and the Olympics on the horizon, it seems that plenty of brands are updating their cross-country bike ranges to suit the rigours of modern racing. Focus is no exception, reworking the Focus Raven hardtail with modern geometry, a longer reach, more travel and internal frame storage…and it’s no longer just aimed at XC.

Need to know:

Travel boosted to 120mm

Internal frame storage

Updated geometry

29er wheelsize

Integrated cockpit design

S, M, L, XL

However, Focus no longer describe this bike as an out-and-out cross-country race bike; in its own words, Focus stats that the Raven ‘connects the mountain bike world with the fast gravel world’.

So are we likely to see the Raven tackling some of the more technical gravel races out there? Maybe. And with it’s modern geometry its certainly moved towards the more downcountry end of the spectrum, a development that’s been prompted partly by market demand and also the increasing technicality of World Cup cross-country courses.

A lot of the imagery Focus used to promote the new Raven is around adventure and exploration, which suggests that the brand also see the Raven as an adventure bike for longer, off-road bikepacking trips.

Frame and geometry

There are three models of the new Focus Raven, and all three are built around the same carbon frame that has been extensively updated. Dropped seatstays add more compliance at the rear end, and the reach has been extended with it coming in at 440mm on the size medium, with a top tube length of 621.

Geometry is adjustable by rotating the headset cups, which will change the head angle between 66.5° and 67.5°. Seat tube angle is 74°. All but the base model are fitted with dropper seat posts, and there’s room for two water bottles within the fram – or bikepacking bags if that’s more your style.

And finally, Focus have joined the frame storage party by including an internal compartment in the downtube.

More travel, bigger wheels

Focus has boosted the travel up to 120mm, with travel on the range-topping Focus Raven 8.9 supplied by Rock Shox SID Select 29. And in line with the majority of cross-country hardtails, wheels are now 29er, with most of the range fitted with XC and trail-ready Maxxis Rekon or Rekon Race tyres.

Another new development is the C.I.S or Cockpit Integration System. This is an integrated cockpit design which routes cables from the handlebars through and down the stem for a clean front end.

Focus Raven hardtail range

There are three bikes in the Focus Raven range, available now via Focus or Focus-affiliated retailers.

Focus 8.9

Price: €3,599 / £3,499

€3,599 / £3,499 Frame: Carbon technology frame

Carbon technology frame Forks: Rock Shox SID Select 29, 110×15 mm, 44mm rake

Rock Shox SID Select 29, 110×15 mm, 44mm rake Drivetrain: SRAM GX Eagle & XG, 12-speed, SRAM Level TLM brakes

SRAM GX Eagle & XG, 12-speed, SRAM Level TLM brakes Components: Selle Royal Groove saddle with Post Moderne dropper post, Aluminium handlebars 760 mm

Selle Royal Groove saddle with Post Moderne dropper post, Aluminium handlebars 760 mm Wheelset: DT Swiss X1900 with Maxxis Rekon Race tyres

Focus 8.8

Price: €2,799 / £2,799

€2,799 / £2,799 Frame: Carbon technology frame

Carbon technology frame Forks: FOX 34 Float Rhythm 29, Grip, Sweep-Adj., 110×15 mm,

44 mm rake

FOX 34 Float Rhythm 29, Grip, Sweep-Adj., 110×15 mm, 44 mm rake Drivetrain: Shimano Deore XT, 12-speed with Shimano SLX M7100 brakes

Shimano Deore XT, 12-speed with Shimano SLX M7100 brakes Components: Selle Royal Groove saddle with Post Moderne dropper post, Aluminium, 760 mm handlebars

Selle Royal Groove saddle with Post Moderne dropper post, Aluminium, 760 mm handlebars Wheelset: RaceFace ARC27 rims with Novatec hubs and Maxxis Rekon tyres

Focus 8.7