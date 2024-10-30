The Trail Pot launches a new central fund to help finance trail-building projects across the UK

The Trail Pot is a new central charity fund seeking to foster a "sustainable and thriving biking community across the country" and give cash for new singletrack.

Trail Pot is the UK’s first grassroots mountain biking trail development fund, created with the aim to “empower local communities and projects with the financial support they need.” The National Mountain Biking Development Fund is led by both trustees and mountain biking advocates, and has been officially registered as a charity.

Building the Trail Pot

Launching Trail Pot fires the starting pistol on fundraising activities, with the monies raised set to support the UK mountain biking scene. This includes advocacy groups, trail builders and inspirational riders. Founder and Trustee, Chris Maloney, commented on the charity launch:

“This is a charity which has been set up purely to improve mountain biking at the grassroots: the simplest of levels – the individuals and groups who are trying to make a difference at their local level.

“I’ve been in this world for over a decade. Fighting, arguing, stressing over finding the cash we know can make a difference to local projects. The Trail Pot aims to change all that, by having the money in place first, and then finding the projects afterwards. By nurturing hundreds of sparks up and down the country, it’ll soon catch. And we’ll light the community up.”

There is some seed funding in place, but to build further momentum the charity is looking for funding from riders and businesses, and there is a five-phase plan in place for continuous reinvestment in the UK MTB scene.

Once enough funds have been raised (they’re aiming for £20,000 over the next year), phase two will begin, which includes opening the window for applications. From there, applications will be shortlisted and eventually selected and funds allocated.

It sounds like an excellent development, to exist alongside the excellent work of bodies like the UK MTB Trail Alliance, and Developing Mountain Biking in Scotland. But we do wonder how the central Trail Pot and fundraising activities will dovetail with local trail groups and local fund-raising campaigns. Hopefully they can exist alongside each other, rather than competing for the same donations, and robbing Peter to pay Paul, so to speak.

Who can apply?

The information released so far suggests the funding will be aimed at advocacy groups, trail builders as well as ‘inspirational riders’. As a community-driven charity, it will be looking for projects and causes that are beneficial to the local mountain biking scene – whether that’s your local trails or those advocating for riders.

There are several rules which govern how the funds can be distributed as well as how they are raised, due to the group’s charity status. These are listed on the Trail Pot website, here.

Further information for both businesses and riders interested in supporting the charity can be found on the Trail Pot website.