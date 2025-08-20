The six best bikes I spotted at Ard Rock 2025, from Zerode’s belted downhill bike to a modernist retro trail bike from Manitou and Gamux

The coolest looking bikes from Ard Rock: Yeti's ASR 40th Anniversary Edition, a custom Hope Zerode G3, Merida's Big 9 10K, the Gamux Manitou Future FS 11, Orange's Stage 6, and Charlie Hatton’s World’s-winning Atherton A200



Yeti ASR 40th Anniversary Edition

Hands down, this Yeti was the coolest bike I saw at mountain biking’s best bike festival… and that includes the 12 things I really love about Ard Rock. I’m not a retro buff or any kind of luddite, but, c’mon, look at it. This thing reminds me of Ibiza in the early 90s or something and is simply gorgeous.

Attention to detail is second to none too, although one fly in the ASR ointment to actually owning it is being a limited edition that will cost you £14,000 and then also being too scared to ride it and ruin it. Still, this bike has some serious lust factor, and the Silverfish guys also told me that there’s a 40th anniversary edition SB160 coming soon that is likely even more desirable.

The ASR re-issue is 40 years in the making and features over 21 custom parts designed to evoke Yeti’s early 1990s roots. Every detail has been considered, from the Fox Float SL shock with colour-matched graphics and unique silver hardware, to the retro Yeti fonts and T85 frame that delivers 130mm of rear travel. SRAM’s XX Eagle drivetrain gets a special violet treatment to match the looptail frame, while a turquoise FOX Float fork provides 140mm of travel with custom silver dials you can’t buy anywhere else.

A violet Chris King headset and BikeYoke anniversary stem keep the retro theme alive, complemented by SRAM Motive Ultimate brakes that pull the bike firmly into 2025 performance standards. My personal favourite detail was the set of custom ODI Yeti grips in purple, though the gleaming headbadge, laser-etched DT Swiss hubs, and Maxxis Forekaster tyres with their bespoke labels were also highlights. From FOX/DT Swiss axle details to laser-etched top caps, the whole bike oozes bespoke flair. With only 200 ever made worldwide, it’s destined to remain one of the ultimate drool-worthy machines.

Custom Hope Zerode G3

One of the original high-pivot DH bikes that helped kick off a design trend in racing, the Zerode G3 is now in its third generation and already racking up World Cup success. This frame has already taken a win at Leogang under Kiwi Junior Oli Clark, with the rest of the MS racing team also seeing strong results.

Sadly for Clark, the £100K Gates Belt Drive prize for the first DH World Cup win on a belt drive doesn’t apply to juniors. This custom model, however, stood out with its combination of Fox Factory suspension and extra Hope bling.

Zerode’s aluminium G3 is a New Zealand–designed genuine high-pivot bike with 200mm of travel, relying on a single pivot with links to handle suspension duties. The Pinion gearbox and Gates belt drive system is kept in check with Hope’s custom upper chain wheel, while the one-piece belt requires splitting the frame at the linkage for installation.

The lower pivot doubles as a key part of the suspension linkage that controls leverage ratio at the massive 250 x 75mm Fox shock. Hope’s touches continue with a carbon seat post, red anodised EVO brakes, and a sturdy headtube designed for offset headset adjustment. With its ultra-low centre of mass thanks to the gearbox and smart electronic shifting in the latest Pinion Smart Shift unit, this is a DH race machine brought bang up to date.

Merida Big 9 10K

Ard Rock was the first public showing of Merida’s brand-new top-end Big 9 XC rig, a maximum-bling 10K edition featuring a purple-to-black fade on its lightest CF5 carbon frame. With a slacker head angle, steeper seat angle, and Merida’s AGILOMETER sizing system that lets riders choose by length instead of height, it’s a modern take on the classic XC hardtail.

The Big 9 10K is dripping with Shimano’s latest XTR Di2 kit, including a wireless M9250 rear mech and redesigned cassette for lightning-fast 12-speed shifts. The sculpted headtube junction keeps things tidy, with internal routing through the bars and an integrated NS SIC FSA one-piece cockpit. Low bars and a remote lockout on the Fox 32 Step Cast fork underline its race-ready credentials.

Shimano’s new two-piston M9220 brakes add stopping power with updated lever ergonomics, while the full carbon frame keeps the total rider/bike weight limit to 135kg. Fox’s Grip damper and reverse-arch fork crown, combined with the slick seat tube junction and fresh XTR drivetrain details, make this a serious XC race weapon.

Gamux Manitou Future FS 11

Reimagining one of the most iconic retro mountain bikes, the Manitou FS of the early 1990s, the Gamux-built FS 11 takes the concept into the modern age. Commissioned by Manitou and brought to life by Swiss DH specialists Gamux, it features a kids’ 24-inch Manitou Machete fork out back, a Mattoc Pro up front, and a wild mix of machined aluminium and carbon inserts. It even starred in a Gee Milner Dream Build.

The FS 11 is one of the wildest bikes at Ard Rock, boasting 125mm of rear travel, downcountry-friendly geometry with a 66° head angle, and a truss-style chainstay that looks straight out of an Eiffel tower blueprint. The frame is CNC’d from 7075 aluminium in just two main parts, with carbon inserts fine-tuning flex characteristics.

The most striking feature is the rear fork suspension system—an homage to the 1990s original—stepped down to 80mm of travel here. Purple anodised Pinion gearbox and Gates belt drive tech keep mass low and unsprung weight reduced, while Hayes Dominion brakes, a ProTaper bar, and Pinion’s grip shift round out the build. With its see-through gussets, machined yokes, and Swiss precision, this bike is a mash-up of retro concept and futuristic execution.

Orange Stage 6 (2025)

Orange brought its latest Stage 6 to Ard Rock, showing off a bright lemon-yellow build with SRAM kit. The updated frame runs 150mm rear and 160mm front travel via a Trunnion-mount shock and retains Orange’s hallmark folded monocoque aluminium construction, handmade in Halifax. The geometry stays aggressive, with a 64° head angle and reach up to 505mm, while the frame even includes a “SAFE” lunch box storage compartment.

Spec highlights include SRAM GX AXS T-Type drivetrain and matching Reverb dropper, backed up by powerful Maven brakes and Continental Kryptotal tyres. The Super Deluxe Ultimate Trunnion shock spins on a sealed bearing for smoother performance, while chunky welds reflect a more progressive suspension kinematic.

A new zero-stack headset sits below the familiar Orange head badge, and asymmetric swingarm design continues to allow vertical stiffness while tuning lateral compliance. Internal routing and refined details like the T-Type dropout loops keep things modern, while Orange’s five-year warranty underscores the bike’s handbuilt pedigree.

Charlie Hatton’s World-Winning Atherton A200

Continental, as main Ard Rock sponsor, had a showstopper on display: Charlie Hatton’s Atherton AM200 downhill bike, exactly as it crossed the line at Fort William in 2023 to secure the World Championship gold. While Hatton now races on a Pinion gearbox version, this build is lighter by 2kg thanks to its conventional drivetrain—and proof that it was fast enough to handle the Fort William mud.

The A200 is handmade in Wales using custom carbon tubes bonded to titanium lugs 3D-printed by Renishaw. Available in 12 sizes with multiple custom options, it’s a semi-prototype rig with features like a custom upper rocker for precise suspension tuning and Dave Weagle’s DW6 platform, which offers an exceptionally flat anti-rise curve and superb behaviour under braking. Hatton’s race bike also used an O-Chain decoupler and full MRP chain guide to maximise suspension freedom.

Hayes Dominion brakes with Galfer discs, FSA Gradient cockpit, and Continental Kryptotal tyres (in Hatton’s case, the little-known dual-front-tyre setup) completed the race-winning package. Every detail, from the handmade Sugru-style chain silencing to the tuned chainstay bridge and 3D-printed dropouts, showed the meticulous development that went into this bike. As Hatton himself would agree, it’s a machine tied to a day he’ll never forget.